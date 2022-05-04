May 4: Dodgers 9, Giants 1

The Dodgers poured on the offense late to sweep the Giants. Mookie Betts homered and had two hits on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.
May 2, 2022, 1:11pm PDT
May 2, 2022, 1:11pm PDT
May 4
Mookie Betts is heating up, Dodgers sweep Giants
Mookie Betts had two hits, including a home run, and scored two runs. Dodgers pitching was strong again, including five innings from Tony Gonsolin to beat the Giants for a second straight night at Dodger Stadium.
May 4
Dodgers vs. Giants Game II chat
The Dodgers battle the Giants on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.
May 2
Dodgers and Giants meet for the first time in 2022
One year after the best pennant race in the history of the rivalry, the Dodgers and Giants are back, each playing at 100-win paces in the early going. They meet for the first time in 2022 on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.