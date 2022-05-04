 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers

May 4: Dodgers 9, Giants 1

LA improves to 10-2 at home

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

The Dodgers poured on the offense late to sweep the Giants. Mookie Betts homered and had two hits on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

3 Total Updates Since
May 2, 2022, 1:11pm PDT