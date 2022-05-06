Rain continued in the midwest and rained out the doubleheader for Double-A Tulsa on the road in Wichita. Two other doubleheaders caused by weather this week did play on with a sweep and a split.

Player of the day

Right-hander Gavin Stone nearly went the distance for one of the two games in the doubleheader Thursday. Stone completely shut down Beloit (Marlins) hitters for six innings on 68 pitches, allowing just two hits and a walk, never allowing more than one runner on at any point.

The 23-year-old faced the minimum through three innings and when he finally gave up a hit to start the fourth, Stone picked off the runner at first.

Andy Burns and Kevin Pillar get consideration as hitter of the day for Oklahoma City in their two games. Pillar went 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs in the first game and Burns was 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs in the second game.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

OKC split the doubleheader with Albuquerque (Rockies) Thursday, losing the first game 5-4 and coming to life offensively in the second with a 12-3 winner.

The Isotopes scored all five of their runs in the first three innings, chasing starter Andre Jackson after getting just five outs. Jackson allowed a solo homer in the first and couldn’t find his way out of the second inning. After the first two batters reached, the right-hander allowed a single and a double to bring in three more runs.

Pillar did his best to keep OKC in the game with a three-run homer in the fourth and an RBI-single in the fifth, even reaching again on a single in the seventh. But the shortened game due to the doubleheader limited the opportunities to come back as they dropped the opener.

The second game was a different story for the offense as they jumped out to a big lead early, scoring four in the first and five in the second. It was hardly noticeable that Albuquerque scored three in the top of the second.

Ryan Noda capped off the big first inning with a grand slam and the Dodgers sent 10 men to the plate in the second to break it open. Following up his two-run double in the second, Burns crushed a three-run long ball in the fifth to really put the game out of reach at that point.

High-A Great Lakes

Loons’ pitching was dominant from start to finish Thursday, holding Beloit to just one run in 14 innings of play. Great Lakes swept the two games by the scores of 3-0 and 3-1.

Following Stone’s game one gem, Lael Lockhart tossed four innings of one-run ball in Game 2. The lefty walked the leadoff hitter of the game and gave up a run-scoring double two batters later to fall behind in the first. But that’s all the Sky Carp would get the rest of the way.

The Loons needed only 10 hits combined in the two games to put the sweep away. The two-run single in first inning of Game 1 was enough to cover all the scoring they would need.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes jumped out to a 4-0 lead Thursday and were cruising behind starter Edgardo Henriquez. It was when Rancho went to the bullpen that it started to crumble. Lake Elsinore scored two in the fifth, two in the seventh and walked it off on an RBI-single in the ninth to hand Rancho a 5-4 loss.

Henriquez allowed just one hit and no walks in his four innings, striking out six of the 13 batters he faced.

Auston Gauthier reached base four times for the Quakes with a triple, two singles and a walk.

