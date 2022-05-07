 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MLB: Game One-Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

May 7: Dodgers 7, Cubs 0 (Game 1)

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Ryan Walton
The Dodgers routed the Cubs on Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field, behind a home run and three RBI from Austin Barnes, three doubles by Freddie Freeman, and seven scoreless innings by Clayton Kershaw.

