May 7: Dodgers 7, Cubs 0 (Game 1)

May 5, 2022, 11:51am PDT
May 7
Dodgers win over Cubs is battery powered
Clayton Kershaw pitched seven scoreless innings. Austin Barnes homered and drove in three runs. Freddie Freeman hit three doubles. All helped the Dodgers rout the Cubs in the opener of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field.
May 7
Dodgers vs. Cubs Game I chat
The Dodgers and Cubs battle in a doubleheader at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Clayton Kershaw in Game 1.
May 7
A Dodgers-Cubs doubleheader at Wrigley Field in early May, an annual tradition
The Dodgers play the Cubs in a doubleheader after a series-opening rainout at Wrigley Field in the first week of May for the second year in a row.
May 6
Dodgers vs. Cubs series opener postponed by rain
A rainout of the series opener between the Dodgers and Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago means the two teams will play two games in a doubleheader on Saturday.
May 5
Dodgers set for three with Cubs at Wrigley Field
The Dodgers travel to Wrigley Field to take on the Cubs for a weekend series in Chicago. They haven’t won a series in Wrigley since 2014.
May 5
31 games in 31 days
The Dodgers play 31 games in their next 31 days. Here’s the upcoming schedule and what it might mean for the pitching staff.