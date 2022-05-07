Dodgers notes: Deadened baseball, Will Smith cleanup, Landon Knack

FanGraphs unveiled their top 51 Dodgers prospects on Friday, with most of the usual suspects showing up on Eric Longenhagen’s list.

Catcher Diego Cartaya is tops on the FanGraphs list of Dodgers prospects, just like he is on nearly every other national list. Bobby Miller checks in at No. 2, and the top pitcher. “While his ultimate role still feels fuzzy, there’s just too much stuff here for Miller not to be an impact arm,” Longenhagen wrote.

Some other notables about FanGraphs’ list:

Andy Pages is ranked fourth in the system, with a 70 future power grade on the 20-80 scouting scale

Miguel Vargas is No. 10, his lowest spot on any national Dodgers prospect list.

FanGraphs is highest on Maddux Bruns, who checks in at No. 6. Last year’s first-round draft pick “has three plus or better pitches and just needs to show an improved ability to throw strikes while building an innings count befitting a starter. He’ll be a top 100 guy within the next year if he does,” says Longenhagen.

In addition, David Laurilia at FanGraphs talked with Landon Knack, the Dodgers’ second-round pick in 2020 who started the season injured but is expected to pitch for Double-A Tulsa this weekend.

Links

Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times wrote about the deadened baseball in MLB this year, and how some Dodgers have reacted. Says Cody Bellinger: “Throughout my professional career, balls have been so changed. I just think consistency is important. Whether it’s these balls or not, there’s got to be a consistent factor to them.”

J.P. Hoornstra at the Orange County Register wrote about catcher Will Smith, who’s batted cleanup in his last three starts. “There’s no panic. Very unflappable. That’s why for a manager, the more players you can trust and that are dependable, you feel better running him out there,” says manager Dave Roberts.

Patrick Dubuque at Baseball Prospectus wrote about baseball milestones and memories.

Here are the hats MLB teams will wear on Sunday: