Dodgers vs. Cubs Game II chat

The Dodgers go for the doubleheader sweep in the nightcap at Wrigley Field. They won the opener 7-0 behind Clayton Kershaw, Austin Barnes, and Freddie Freeman.
Tyler Anderson starts for Los Angeles. Daniel Norris is the opener in what is likely a bullpen game for the Cubs.
Dodgers-Cubs lineups
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Cubs
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Cubs
|RF
|Betts
|DH
|Contreras
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|RF
|Suzuki
|SS
|Turner
|LF
|Happ (S)
|C
|Smith
|3B
|Wisdom
|3B
|Muncy (L)
|1B
|Schwindel
|DH
|Turner
|2B
|Villar (S)
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|C
|Gomes
|LF
|Taylor
|SS
|Hoerner
|2B
|Alberto
|CF
|Hermosillo (S)
Game 2 info
- Teams: Dodgers (17-7) at Cubs (9-16)
- Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. bullpen game
- Location: Wrigley Field, Chicago
- Time: 4:40 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
