Dodgers vs. Cubs Game II chat

The Dodgers go for the doubleheader sweep in the nightcap at Wrigley Field. They won the opener 7-0 behind Clayton Kershaw, Austin Barnes, and Freddie Freeman.

Tyler Anderson starts for Los Angeles. Daniel Norris is the opener in what is likely a bullpen game for the Cubs.

Dodgers-Cubs lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Cubs Pos Dodgers Pos Cubs RF Betts DH Contreras 1B Freeman (L) RF Suzuki SS Turner LF Happ (S) C Smith 3B Wisdom 3B Muncy (L) 1B Schwindel DH Turner 2B Villar (S) CF Bellinger (L) C Gomes LF Taylor SS Hoerner 2B Alberto CF Hermosillo (S)

Game 2 info