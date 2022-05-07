 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. Cubs Game II chat

By Eric Stephen
MLB: Game One-Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers go for the doubleheader sweep in the nightcap at Wrigley Field. They won the opener 7-0 behind Clayton Kershaw, Austin Barnes, and Freddie Freeman.

Tyler Anderson starts for Los Angeles. Daniel Norris is the opener in what is likely a bullpen game for the Cubs.

Dodgers-Cubs lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Cubs
RF Betts DH Contreras
1B Freeman (L) RF Suzuki
SS Turner LF Happ (S)
C Smith 3B Wisdom
3B Muncy (L) 1B Schwindel
DH Turner 2B Villar (S)
CF Bellinger (L) C Gomes
LF Taylor SS Hoerner
2B Alberto CF Hermosillo (S)
Tyler Anderson vs. Daniel Norris on the mound to start

Game 2 info

  • Teams: Dodgers (17-7) at Cubs (9-16)
  • Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. bullpen game
  • Location: Wrigley Field, Chicago
  • Time: 4:40 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

