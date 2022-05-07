May 7: Dodgers 6, Cubs 2 (Game 2)

The Dodgers swept the Cubs in the second game of a doubleheader thanks to a home run, double, and five RBI from Mookie Betts on Saturday night at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
May 5, 2022, 3:39pm PDT
May 7
Mookie Betts makes Dodgers’ few hits count
The Dodgers only got three hits in the second game of their doubleheader at Wrigley Field. Mookie Betts had two of them, a three-run double and two-run home run, which was enough to beat the Cubs for the second time on Saturday.
May 7
Dodgers win over Cubs is battery powered
Clayton Kershaw pitched seven scoreless innings. Austin Barnes homered and drove in three runs. Freddie Freeman hit three doubles. All helped the Dodgers rout the Cubs in the opener of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field.
May 6
Dodgers vs. Cubs series opener postponed by rain
A rainout of the series opener between the Dodgers and Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago means the two teams will play two games in a doubleheader on Saturday.
May 5
Dodgers set for three with Cubs at Wrigley Field
The Dodgers travel to Wrigley Field to take on the Cubs for a weekend series in Chicago. They haven’t won a series in Wrigley since 2014.