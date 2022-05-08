Los Angeles Dodgers 2022 option count tracker

As part of the new collective bargaining agreement ratified in March, Major League Baseball can only option a player to the minors up to five times during the season. We’re going to keep track of all options used by the Dodgers during the 2022 season.

Because of the extended lockout and truncated spring, there was a slight wrinkle to the start of this season. Active rosters were expanded to 28 players through May 1, and any players optioned during that time would not have that minor league assignment counted toward the five-option limit.

Zach McKinstry, for instance, was optioned twice in April, but those do not count against his five-option limit. His getting optioned to Triple-A on May 2 did count, however.

But starting May 2, all options count, so we’ll chronicle every one of them here, so you can see how many times a player can be optioned for the remainder of 2022. For players who have been optioned five times, teams must place them on outright waivers to send them to the minors.

You can click on the dates in the table below to get more information on each specific transaction. We also track every transaction for players on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster all season in a separate post.

Note: if you are on a mobile device, this table will show up best in landscape mode.