Blake Treinen headed back to Los Angeles for MRI on shoulder

Blake Treinen last pitched in a game on April 14, sidelined with right shoulder discomfort. The condition is worse than originally thought, and the Dodgers right-hander will have another MRI exam in Los Angeles on Monday. From Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register:

“The arm still doesn’t feel good,” Roberts said Saturday. “It’s obviously more than we initially thought. Clearly. He hasn’t been to see the doctor in a couple weeks. So we’ll know more when the doc sees him and we get a prognosis.” An earlier MRI showed no structural damage in Treinen’s shoulder, Roberts said.

Sunday marks 24 days since Treinen last pitched, and the series finale against the Cubs will be his 20th game missed.

Related Dodgers 2022 injured list tracker

Links