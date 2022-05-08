Blake Treinen headed back to Los Angeles for MRI on shoulder

Blake Treinen last pitched in a game on April 14, sidelined with right shoulder discomfort. The condition is worse than originally thought, and the Dodgers right-hander will have another MRI exam in Los Angeles on Monday. From Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register:
“The arm still doesn’t feel good,” Roberts said Saturday. “It’s obviously more than we initially thought. Clearly. He hasn’t been to see the doctor in a couple weeks. So we’ll know more when the doc sees him and we get a prognosis.”
An earlier MRI showed no structural damage in Treinen’s shoulder, Roberts said.
Sunday marks 24 days since Treinen last pitched, and the series finale against the Cubs will be his 20th game missed.
Links
- Speaking of shoulder discomfort, it’s going to be a little while for left-handed Andrew Heaney, who last pitched on April 17. Heaney is supposed to play catch this weekend, the first step toward getting back on the mound. From Juan Toribio at MLB.com: “Once he gets cleared to pitch, Heaney will have to make several rehab starts before rejoining the Dodgers.”
- Clayton Kershaw on his seven scoreless innings in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, from Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times: “Those first couple of innings, they hit a lot of balls hard right at guys. The wind was swirling, pushing the ball in a little bit. . . . Sometimes that happens and you gotta take it.”
- The Dodgers are reportedly in talks to play in Paris, France in 2025, per Julien Pretot and Rory Carroll at Reuters.
