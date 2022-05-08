Jake Lamb, Oklahoma City slam their way past Albuquerque

Saturday’s minor league action consisted of two wins for Dodgers affiliates, a few big innings on either side making the difference.

Player of the day

Jake Lamb played a big role in Oklahoma City’s 8-5 win over Albuquerque (Rockies) Saturday, driving in the go-ahead runs on a grand slam off a lefty. The ball landed on the grassy hill behind the opposing bullpen, which is quite a poke.

— Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) May 8, 2022

Lamb was 2-for-3 with the home run and an RBI-double in the first inning. It was the sixth time in 10 games that Lamb has had two hits and the first baseman is hitting .278/.374/.500 on the season.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

The grand slam in the sixth capped a six-run inning to change a three-run deficit into a three-run lead. The big hit would bring the final runs of the game and a pair of relievers made the 8-5 lead stand up over the final three innings.

Albuquerque grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the first and jumped out to the 5-2 lead on the strength of their own grand slam from Alan Trejo. As it would turn out, both teams scored last on a four-run long ball.

Zach McKinstry also played an important role Saturday, reaching base five times as the leadoff hitter in the OKC lineup. McKinstry singled three times, walked twice, scored twice and drove in a run in the sixth. The infielder is now hitting .382 with a 1.015 OPS in 20 games.

Double-A Tulsa

Knotted at four apiece, Reliever Guillermo Zuniga came on with one out in the eighth for Tulsa. The right-hander retired the first four batters he faced but the final out proved elusive.

Alex Isola singled to put the winning run aboard for Wichita and he would come around on the next pitch when Matt Wallner doubled him home. The 5-4 loss means the Drillers have now dropped three straight in the series and will play another doubleheader Sunday.

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons scored four in the second inning to give them all the runs they would need early. Beloit (Marlins) would chip away at the lead and even came within two but Great Lakes put the game away with two in the seventh and one in the eighth to come away with a 8-3 victory.

Outfielder Jonny DeLuca put his stamp on the game for Great Lakes, driving in a run on a single in the second, homering in the fourth and bringing one more run across with a sac fly in the eighth.

Catcher Kekai Rios and infielder Jorbit Vivas each contributed a two-run single to help pace the offense.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes didn’t have much going on offense Saturday and couldn’t pick themselves up off the mat after going down 5-0 by the end of the third. A single run in the seventh was all they could muster on their way to a 7-1 loss to Lake Elsinore (Padres) on the road.

There were limited opportunities for Rancho on offense and the best chance of scoring came in the fourth inning. They put runners on first and second with one out but a flyout and strikeout would end the frame with a goose egg on the scoreboard.

Starter Orlando Ortiz-Mayr would last just 2 2⁄ 3 innings after surrendering a three-run tater in the third and an inside-the-park home run three batters later.

Transactions

Triple-A: The Dodgers selected the contract of pitcher Robbie Erlin from Oklahoma City.

Double-A: Pitcher Landon Knack assigned to Tulsa

High-A: SS Hector Martinez assigned to Great Lakes from ACL Dodgers.

Low-A: Rancho Cucamonga placed LHP Octavio Becerra on the 7-day injured list. RHP Roque Gutierrez assigned to Rancho Cucamonga from ACL Dodgers.

