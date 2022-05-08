Dodgers vs. Cubs Game III chat

Walker Buehler and the Dodgers try for the sweep of the Cubs on Sunday Night Baseball.
Marcus Stroman was scratched from his start and placed on the injured list by Chicago, with left-hander Justin Steele on the mound instead.
Dodgers-Cubs lineups
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Cubs
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Cubs
|RF
|Betts
|DH
|Ortega (L)
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|RF
|Suzuki
|SS
|Turner
|LF
|Happ (S)
|C
|Smith
|C
|Contreras
|3B
|Muncy (L)
|1B
|Rivas (L)
|DH
|Turner
|SS
|Hoerner
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|3B
|Villar (S)
|LF
|Taylor
|CF
|Heyward (L)
|2B
|Lux (L)
|2B
|Madrigal
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (18-7) at Cubs (9-17)
- Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Justin Steele
- Location: Wrigley Field, Chicago
- Time: 4:08 p.m. PT
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: Watch ESPN
