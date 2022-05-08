 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. Cubs Game III chat

By Eric Stephen
MLB: Game Two-Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Walker Buehler and the Dodgers try for the sweep of the Cubs on Sunday Night Baseball.

Marcus Stroman was scratched from his start and placed on the injured list by Chicago, with left-hander Justin Steele on the mound instead.

Dodgers-Cubs lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Cubs
RF Betts DH Ortega (L)
1B Freeman (L) RF Suzuki
SS Turner LF Happ (S)
C Smith C Contreras
3B Muncy (L) 1B Rivas (L)
DH Turner SS Hoerner
CF Bellinger (L) 3B Villar (S)
LF Taylor CF Heyward (L)
2B Lux (L) 2B Madrigal
Walker Buehler vs. Justin Steele on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (18-7) at Cubs (9-17)
  • Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Justin Steele
  • Location: Wrigley Field, Chicago
  • Time: 4:08 p.m. PT
  • TV: ESPN
  • Streaming: Watch ESPN

