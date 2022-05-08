May 8: Dodgers 7, Cubs 1

The Dodgers scored in five different innings and got seven strong innings from Walker Buehler to finish off a sweep of the Cubs on Sunday night at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
Filed under:
- Stream
5 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
May 5, 2022, 3:39pm PDT
May 5, 2022, 3:39pm PDT
-
May 8
Walker Buehler keeps it 100 to sweep Cubs
Walker Buehler and the Dodgers finished off a sweep of the Cubs on Sunday night at Wrigley Field, running the Los Angeles win streak to six games.
-
May 8
Dodgers vs. Cubs Game III chat
The Dodgers try to seep a weekend series against the Cubs, with Walker Buehler on the mound Sunday night at Wrigley Field.
-
May 8
González needs elbow surgery, Treinen out until after All-Star break
The Dodgers will be without relief pitchers Blake Treinen and Victor González until after the All-Star break due to shoulder and elbow injuries, respectively.
-
May 8
Dodgers option Justin Bruihl to Triple-A
The Dodgers optioned Justin Bruihl to Triple-A Oklahoma City, which means Robbie Erlin stays a little bit longer.
-
May 5
Dodgers set for three with Cubs at Wrigley Field
The Dodgers travel to Wrigley Field to take on the Cubs for a weekend series in Chicago. They haven’t won a series in Wrigley since 2014.