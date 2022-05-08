Dodgers option Justin Bruihl to Triple-A Oklahoma City

The Dodgers optioned left-handed pitcher Justin Bruihl to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, reducing the roster back to 26 players after Saturday’s doubleheader. It means Robbie Erlin will stick around a little longer.

Bruihl has a 3.38 ERA in eight appearances this season, with six strikeouts and a walk. He held left-handed batters to just 3-for-12 (.250) with no extra-base hits so far. Right-handers are just 2-for-14 (.143) against Bruihl, though one of the hits was a home run by Tigers infielder Jeimer Candelario last Sunday. Bruihl made his first opening day roster this season.

Erlin was a non-roster invitee in spring training, and was called up Saturday as the extra player for the doubleheader against the Cubs, but did not pitch. Erlin is out of options, so would have to be designated for assignment and placed on waivers before the Dodgers could send him to the minors.

How long Erlin stays active remains to be seen. The Dodgers need to fill innings in Wednesday’s series finale in Pittsburgh, because Saturday doubleheader starting pitchers Clayton Kershaw or Tyler Anderson would only be on three days rest. Erlin pitched bulk innings in Oklahoma City, recording between 10 and 17 outs in his five appearances, posting a 5.82 ERA in Triple-A.

Should the Dodgers decide to call up a traditional starter for a Wednesday spot start, Andre Jackson would be on five days rest and is on the 40-man roster, and Ryan Pepiot would be on four days rest but would need to be added to the 40-man roster. Both Jackson and Pepiot are right-handed, while Erlin is a lefty.

Decisions await.