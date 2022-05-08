 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Blake Treinen out until after All-Star break, Victor González needs elbow surgery

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Dodgers v Texas Rangers Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Dodgers will be without a pair of relief pitchers for quite a while. Blake Treinen is expected to be out until at least after the All-Star break with his shoulder discomfort, and Victor González will have arthroscopic surgery on his left elbow, per multiple reports.

Treinen on Monday was going to have an MRI exam on his right shoulder, which has kept him out since April 15. But Treinen has instead opted against getting a second opinion, choosing rest and rehabilitation.

This is the final year of Treinen’s contract, but the Dodgers also hold a team option for 2023 worth $8 million or a $1.5 million buyout.

González began the season on the injured list with left elbow inflammation. He’ll have arthroscopic surgery this week. The timetable for his return is not exactly known, except that it will be a while before he returns.

The Dodgers have nine pitchers currently on the injured list. Three of them — Danny Duffy, Dustin May, Jimmy Nelson — are on the 60-day IL, with Treinen González now likely to join them in the long-term infirmary. Neither reliever Caleb Ferguson nor starter Andrew Heaney are particularly close to returning, though Heaney is about to clear a small hurdle on his comeback to the mound.

Mitch White and David Price are the closest pitchers to returning, both on the COVID-related IL, just needing some innings (Price in Arizona, White with Oklahoma City) before getting activated.

Both Treinen and González being out long term will eventually bring some 40-man roster flexibility, once they are placed on the 60-day injured list. Like if the club decided to call up its closest-to-the-majors pitching prospect to start on Wednesday or some time soon, for instance.

