Blake Treinen out until after All-Star break, Victor González needs elbow surgery

The Dodgers will be without a pair of relief pitchers for quite a while. Blake Treinen is expected to be out until at least after the All-Star break with his shoulder discomfort, and Victor González will have arthroscopic surgery on his left elbow, per multiple reports.

Treinen on Monday was going to have an MRI exam on his right shoulder, which has kept him out since April 15. But Treinen has instead opted against getting a second opinion, choosing rest and rehabilitation.

Treinen is choosing to rehab his right shoulder. #Dodgers won’t rush his return, whenever that is. — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) May 8, 2022

This is the final year of Treinen’s contract, but the Dodgers also hold a team option for 2023 worth $8 million or a $1.5 million buyout.

González began the season on the injured list with left elbow inflammation. He’ll have arthroscopic surgery this week. The timetable for his return is not exactly known, except that it will be a while before he returns.

Victor Gonzalez is having an exploratory arthroscopic left pitching elbow procedure. Gonzalez is out minimum 4-6 weeks. #Dodgers — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) May 8, 2022

#Dodgers Victor Gonzalez will have arthroscopic surgery on his pitching elbow Wednesday. Debridement. Possible return before end of season. Depends on what doctors find. — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) May 8, 2022

Roberts also said Victor González is having an arthroscopic surgery on his elbow. No exact timetable on his return, but Roberts said team is confident he’ll be back at some point this season — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) May 8, 2022

The Dodgers have nine pitchers currently on the injured list. Three of them — Danny Duffy, Dustin May, Jimmy Nelson — are on the 60-day IL, with Treinen González now likely to join them in the long-term infirmary. Neither reliever Caleb Ferguson nor starter Andrew Heaney are particularly close to returning, though Heaney is about to clear a small hurdle on his comeback to the mound.

#Dodgers Andrew Heaney said he’s turned the corner on his shoulder pain. Will start throwing program tomorrow — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) May 8, 2022

Mitch White and David Price are the closest pitchers to returning, both on the COVID-related IL, just needing some innings (Price in Arizona, White with Oklahoma City) before getting activated.

Both Treinen and González being out long term will eventually bring some 40-man roster flexibility, once they are placed on the 60-day injured list. Like if the club decided to call up its closest-to-the-majors pitching prospect to start on Wednesday or some time soon, for instance.