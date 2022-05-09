 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers Week 5: Firing on all cylinders

By Eric Stephen
MLB: MAY 03 Giants at Dodgers Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dodgers fired on nearly all cylinders against the Giants and Cubs, winning all five games. They averaged more than six runs per game, but the spotlight remains on a pitching staff that is the stingiest in baseball this season.

Dodgers pitchers allowed only five runs in five games last week, with the starters earning the win in all five games. To give you an idea of how dominant Dodgers pitching has been so far in 2022, here are the season ERAs of the rotation, sorted by most innings:

1.96
1.80
1.88
2.78
1.64

That group doesn’t include Andrew Heaney, who has a 0.00 ERA in two starts but is currently on the injured list with shoulder discomfort. Heaney is expected to start throwing this week as he makes his way back. But the group that’s currently here is doing very, very well so far.

Batter of the week

The Dodgers had a literal 1-2 punch this week, with the top two batters in their lineup steering the offense to success. Freddie Freeman takes this very narrowly over Mookie Betts, who drove in more runs and scored more times. Both had the same number of total bases plus walks (16), but Freeman did so in one fewer plate appearance. Freeman had the slight edge in batting average and slugging percentage, and a larger lead in on-base percentage. Both were great.

Pitcher of the week

When a team gives up only five runs in five games, there are no shortage of candidates here. We’ll go with Clayton Kershaw here, pitching seven scoreless innings on Saturday in Chicago.

Week 5 results

5-0 record
32 runs scored (6.40 per game)
5 runs allowed (1.00 per game)
.968 pythagorean win percentage

Year to date

19-7 record
134 runs scored (5.15 per game)
60 runs allowed (2.31 per game)
.813 pythagorean win percentage (21-5)

Miscellany

Current Dodgers with 3-double games for LA

Player Date Opponent
Player Date Opponent
Freddie Freeman May 7, 2022 at Cubs
Mookie Betts Jul 17, 2021 at Rockies
Justin Turner Aug 14, 2018 Giants
Justin Turner Apr 19, 2015 Rockies
Source: Baseball Reference

Triple double: Freddie Freeman doubled three times in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. That matched the Dodgers franchise record for a game, the 61st time someone on the team has done so dating back to 1901, and the first such time by a Dodger at Wrigley Field. Two of Freeman’s teammates are also on the list of three-double games with the franchise — Justin Turner twice (2015 and 2018), and Mookie Betts last year.

Dominant arms: The sixty runs allowed by the Dodgers is the third-fewest through 26 games in the live-ball era, which runs from 1920 to present, trailing only the 1981 A’s (57 runs allowed) and 1958 Yankees (59 runs allowed).

Deferential differential: The Dodgers have scored more than double the runs they’ve allowed, and their plus-74 run differential is tied for the sixth-best through 26 games by any major league team since 1901.

Transactions

Monday: The active roster was trimmed from 28 to 26 players by optioning Zach McKinstry and designating Carson Fulmer for assignment.

Thursday: Fulmer cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A.

Saturday: Robbie Erlin was selected to the roster as the 27th player for the doubleheader in Chicago.

Sunday: Justin Bruihl was optioned to Oklahoma City.

Game results

Week 5 batting

Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS
Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS
Freeman 18 4 7 4 0 3 0 3 22 0.389 0.455 0.722 1.177
Betts 21 5 8 1 2 7 0 1 23 0.381 0.391 0.714 1.106
Bellinger 17 3 5 2 0 1 0 2 19 0.294 0.368 0.412 0.780
Lux 12 5 4 0 0 1 0 2 14 0.333 0.429 0.333 0.762
Muncy 14 4 2 0 1 2 0 6 20 0.143 0.400 0.357 0.757
T.Turner 20 2 4 1 0 3 0 2 22 0.200 0.273 0.250 0.523
Taylor 17 2 3 1 0 2 0 2 19 0.176 0.263 0.235 0.498
Smith 14 3 2 0 0 1 0 3 17 0.143 0.294 0.143 0.437
J.Turner 17 1 2 1 0 3 0 2 20 0.118 0.200 0.176 0.376
Starters 150 29 37 10 3 23 0 23 176 0.247 0.341 0.387 0.728
Barnes 4 1 2 0 1 3 0 0 4 0.500 0.500 1.250 1.750
Alberto 5 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 6 0.200 0.333 0.400 0.733
Ríos 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000
Bench 11 3 3 1 1 4 0 1 12 0.273 0.333 0.636 0.970
Offense 161 32 40 11 4 27 0 24 188 0.248 0.340 0.404 0.744

Week 5 pitching

Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP
Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP
Kershaw 1 1-0 7.0 5 0 0 1 2 0.00 0.857 2.91
Urías 1 1-0 6.0 4 0 0 0 4 0.00 0.667 1.72
Buehler 1 1-0 7.0 4 1 1 2 6 1.29 0.857 2.19
Gonsolin 1 1-0 5.0 3 1 1 1 5 1.80 0.800 4.25
Anderson 1 1-0 5.0 4 2 2 1 7 3.60 1.000 3.45
Starters 5 5-0 30.0 20 4 4 5 24 1.20 0.833 2.82
Hudson 2 0-0 2.0 0 0 0 1 3 0.00 0.500 1.55
Phillips 2 0-0 2.0 1 0 0 0 1 0.00 0.500 2.05
Bickford 2 0-0 2.0 0 0 0 1 2 0.00 0.500 2.55
Kimbrel 2 0-0, Sv 2.0 2 0 0 2 2 0.00 2.000 4.05
Moronta 2 0-0 2.0 1 0 0 1 1 0.00 1.000 5.05
Kahnle 1 0-0 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 1.000 3.05
Erlin 1 0-0 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0.00 1.000 4.05
Vesia 1 0-0 0.7 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 0.000 0.05
Graterol 2 0-0 2.3 2 1 1 1 2 3.86 1.286 2.62
Bullpen 15 0-0, Sv 15.0 7 1 1 7 13 0.60 0.933 2.92
Totals 20 5-0 45.0 27 5 5 12 37 1.00 0.867 2.85

Previous weekly reviews: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4

Up next

The Dodgers run the Kent Tekulve gauntlet, playing a pair of Pennsylvania opponents — three games against the Pirates in Pittsburgh, and four against the Phillies back home.

Week 6 schedule

Mon, May 9 Tue, May 10 Wed, May 11 Thu, May 12 Fri, May 13 Sat, May 14 Sun, May 15
Mon, May 9 Tue, May 10 Wed, May 11 Thu, May 12 Fri, May 13 Sat, May 14 Sun, May 15
at Pirates at Pirates at Pirates vs. Phillies vs. Phillies vs. Phillies vs. Phillies
3:35 p.m. 3:35 p.m. 9:35 a.m. 7:10 p.m. 7:10 p.m. 7:10 p.m. 1:10 p.m.
Urías v. Gonsolin v. TBD v. Anderson v. Kershaw v. Buehler v. Urías v.
Quintana (L) Wilson TBD TBD Gibson Suarez (L) Wheeler
SNLA SNLA SNLA SNLA SNLA SNLA/MLBN* SNLA
*MLB Network telecast out of market only

