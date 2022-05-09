Jacob Amaya, James Outman shine in Tulsa doubleheader sweep

Sunday saw five games across the four Dodgers affiliates.

Player of the day

Jacob Amaya tripled in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader for Double-A Tulsa, then singled home the winning run in the seventh inning. In the nightcap, Amaya hit a two-run home run.

The shortstop, who was added to the Dodgers’ 40-man roster in November, also walked three times on Sunday, reaching base six times in eight plate appearances. The 23-year-old Amaya, drafted by the Dodgers in the 11th round in 2017, played a full season in Tulsa last year, and he’s dominating his return engagement in Double-A, hitting .351/.473/.797 in 22 games.

Amaya is second in the Texas League in slugging percentage and OPS (1.270), ranks third in extra-base hits (17), fourth in on-base percentage, and fifth in batting average.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City pitchers got hit around in a loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies).

Miguel Vargas walked twice and had a two-run double in the loss, extending his on-base streak to 12 games. Stefen Romero hit his first home run of the season for OKC.

It’s been a rough time for Caleb Ferguson on his rehab assignment, coming back from September 2020 Tommy John surgery. One of several Dodgers pitchers on the injured list, Ferguson on Sunday retired only two of his six batters faced, giving up three runs on a home run, two singles, and a double. In four games with Oklahoma City, Ferguson has allowed eight runs (six earned) on eight hits, while recording only eight outs.

Double-A Tulsa

A big offensive day for both Drillers on the Dodgers 40-man roster guided Tulsa to a doubleheader sweep of the Wichita Wind Surge (Twins). In addition to Amaya, James Outman also tripled in the first game and homered in the second. Outman was 1-for-3 with a walk in both games, and drove in five total runs.

Bobby Miller allowed three runs in 4⅔ innings in the first game, walked five and struck out five. Michael Grove started the second game and allowed one run in four frames, striking out four with three walks.

High-A Great Lakes

First baseman Ismael Alcantara hit two doubles, the latter scoring the winning run in the eighth inning to lift the Loons over the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins).

Kevin Malisheski struck out five in three hitless, scoreless innings in a start for Great Lakes, and Julian Smith pitched two scoreless innings with two strikeouts to end it, earning the win.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Scoring in five different innings helped the Quakes to a convenient road win, taking the series against the Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres). Five different Rancho Cucamonga players doubled, including second baseman Kenneth Betancourt, who had two hits and drove in three runs.

Shortstop Alex De Jesus homered, and Yamil Castillo pitched three scoreless innings to earn the win.

Transactions

Triple-A: Justin Bruihl was optioned to Oklahoma City.

All four affiliates are off Monday.