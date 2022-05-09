Dodgers notes: Vin Scully, Walker Buehler, Justin Turner

Sunday marked the debut of MLB Sunday morning games on Peacock Network, with the White Sox beating the Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston. The game was also simulcast over the air on NBC, and to introduce the telecast was a video narrated by none other than Vin Scully, who was the lead national announcer for NBC from 1983-89.

The entire Peacock MLB schedule hasn’t yet been unveiled, but among the known games so far is the Dodgers’ series finale against the Marlins in Miami on Sunday, August 28.

