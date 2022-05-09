Dodgers notes: Vin Scully, Walker Buehler, Justin Turner

Sunday marked the debut of MLB Sunday morning games on Peacock Network, with the White Sox beating the Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston. The game was also simulcast over the air on NBC, and to introduce the telecast was a video narrated by none other than Vin Scully, who was the lead national announcer for NBC from 1983-89.
His voice IS baseball.— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 8, 2022
Let the incredible @thevinscully welcome you back to @mlb on @nbc and @peacocktv. #MLBSundayLeadoff pic.twitter.com/br3dq9ZYy7
The entire Peacock MLB schedule hasn’t yet been unveiled, but among the known games so far is the Dodgers’ series finale against the Marlins in Miami on Sunday, August 28.
Links
- Here’s more on the long-term injuries to Blake Treinen and Victor González, from Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register.
- After Buehler won in his 100th career start on Sunday, he described his style like this to reporters, per Jay Cohen of the Associated Press: “I think I just pitch a little bit now ... I think back then I kind of tried to pick my leg up and throw it by everyone. Trying to mature a little bit that way maybe.”
- Justin Turner wore a microphone during Sunday night’s ESPN broadcast. Here are highlights.
- Plunkett in his recap of Sunday’s game notes that the Dodgers are 7-0 in games against the National League Central, outscoring Cincinnati and Chicago 46-10. Another NL Central team, the Pirates, is LA’s next opponent.
