Dodgers vs. Pirates Game I chat

The Dodgers road trip moves on to Pittsburgh, with a pair of streaks on the line Monday night at PNC Park. Los Angeles has won six straight games this season, and have 16 straight wins over the Pirates dating back to 2016.
Dodgers-Pirates lineups
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Pirates
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Pirates
|RF
|Betts
|3B
|Hayes
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|DH
|Reynolds (S)
|SS
|Turner
|2B
|Chavis
|DH
|Turner
|1B
|Tsutsugo (L)
|LF
|Taylor
|SS
|Castillo
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|LF
|Gamel (L)
|3B
|Alberto
|RF
|Suwinski (L)
|C
|Barnes
|CF
|Marisnick
|2B
|Lux (L)
|C
|Perez (L)
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (19-7) at Pirates (11-16)
- Pitchers: Julio Urías vs. José Quintana
- Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh
- Time: 3:35 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
