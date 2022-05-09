 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. Pirates Game I chat

By Eric Stephen
MLB: OCT 07 National League Wild Card - Cubs at Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dodgers road trip moves on to Pittsburgh, with a pair of streaks on the line Monday night at PNC Park. Los Angeles has won six straight games this season, and have 16 straight wins over the Pirates dating back to 2016.

Pos Dodgers Pos Pirates
RF Betts 3B Hayes
1B Freeman (L) DH Reynolds (S)
SS Turner 2B Chavis
DH Turner 1B Tsutsugo (L)
LF Taylor SS Castillo
CF Bellinger (L) LF Gamel (L)
3B Alberto RF Suwinski (L)
C Barnes CF Marisnick
2B Lux (L) C Perez (L)
Julio Urías vs. José Quintana on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (19-7) at Pirates (11-16)
  • Pitchers: Julio Urías vs. José Quintana
  • Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh
  • Time: 3:35 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

