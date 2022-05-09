May 9: Pirates 5, Dodgers 1

The Dodgers offense struggled in the series opener and lost a game to the Pirates for the first time since 2018, on Monday night at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.
May 9, 2022, 11:09am PDT
Dodgers add insult to injury in rare loss to Pirates
The Dodgers lost a game to the Pirates for the first time in four years, dropping the opener at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.
Chris Taylor exits after fouling ball off his left knee
Dodgers utility man Chris Taylor fouled a ball off his left knee in the sixth inning Monday against the Pirates, and left the game in the bottom of the inning.
Ryan Pepiot added to taxi squad with Wednesday decision looming
Ryan Pepiot, the Dodgers’ second-rated pitching prospect, will join the team on the taxi squad for the series in Pittsburgh, and is a candidate to start and make his major league debut in Wednesday’s series finale.
Dodgers vs. Pirates Game I chat
The Dodgers start a series against the Pirates on Monday night in Pittsburgh.
Dodgers have had their way with the Pirates recently
The Dodgers take a 16-game winning streak over the Pirates into the first game of a series at PNC Park beginning Monday night in Pittsburgh.