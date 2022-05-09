 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Los Angeles Dodgers v Pittsburgh Pirates

May 9: Pirates 5, Dodgers 1

Contributors: Eric Stephen
The Dodgers offense struggled in the series opener and lost a game to the Pirates for the first time since 2018, on Monday night at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

May 9, 2022, 11:09am PDT