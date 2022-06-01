Clayton Kershaw was scratched ahead of his May 13 start against the Phillies and has been on the injured list with pelvic inflammation since then. He’s expected to pitch in a rehab assignment with a to-be-determined minor league affiliate this weekend, showing promising progress toward his return. The starter will be limited to three innings.

Andrew Heaney, meanwhile, has been recovering from a shoulder strain since April 20. He’ll be pitching three innings of his own on Saturday or Sunday, likely with Triple-A Oklahoma City. Heaney threw two innings of a simulated game earlier this week.

Both Kershaw and Heaney are expected to rejoin the Dodgers by mid-June at the earliest. Doug Padilla and his colleagues at MLB.com have more info on Kershaw, Heaney, and the rest of the Dodgers’ IL.

Links

Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Trea Turner have been a “fearsome threesome” for the Dodgers, writes Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic.

A day at the ballpark is expensive, especially if you’re headed to Dodger Stadium. Bill Shea at The Athletic breaks down MLB’s Fan Cost Index for a league-wide comparison.

Mitch White is all in favor of new option limits after 10 trips to and from the majors last season, writes J.P. Hoornstra at the OC Register.