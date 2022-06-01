Dodgers vs. Pirates Game VI chat

The Dodgers look to avoid the home sweep at the hands of the Pittsburgh Pirates. An underwhelming result to say the least.
Dodgers-Pirates lineups:
Tonight's #Dodgers lineup vs. Pirates: pic.twitter.com/rxmpWKqahK— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 1, 2022
Series finale in Los Angeles.#LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/gPNbzQeu2M— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 1, 2022
Game info:
- Teams: Dodgers (33-16) vs Pirates (21-27)
- Pitchers: Mitch White vs José Quintana
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 5:10 p.m PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
