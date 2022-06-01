 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. Pirates Game VI chat

Dodgers play their final game of the season against the Pirates

By Estevão Maximo
Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Dodgers look to avoid the home sweep at the hands of the Pittsburgh Pirates. An underwhelming result to say the least.

Dodgers-Pirates lineups:

Game info:

  • Teams: Dodgers (33-16) vs Pirates (21-27)
  • Pitchers: Mitch White vs José Quintana
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 5:10 p.m PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

