June 1: Pirates 8, Dodgers 4

The Pirates homered twice, completing their first sweep of the Dodgers in Los Angeles in 22 years.
May 30, 2022, 6:01am PDT
June 2
Dodgers vs. Mets Game I chat
The Dodgers host the Mets on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.
June 2
Kevin Pillar fractures shoulder, placed on injured list
Dodgers outfielder has a fracture in his shoulder and was placed on the injured list. He’s mulling whether to have surgery, and is expected out for quite a while.
June 1
A frustrating end to a frustrating series
The Dodgers got swept away by the Pirates, who won all three games at Dodger Stadium, including 8-4 on Wednesday night.
May 30
Dodgers back home to face Pirates
The Dodgers host the Pirates for three games beginning Monday at Dodger Stadium.