MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers

June 1: Pirates 8, Dodgers 4

Kevin Pillar suffered a shoulder fracture in loss

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Estevão Maximo
The Pirates homered twice, completing their first sweep of the Dodgers in Los Angeles in 22 years.

4 Total Updates Since
May 30, 2022, 6:01am PDT