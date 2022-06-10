Dodgers have many voices in broadcasting booth

You’ve probably noticed a number of new voices on the Dodgers broadcast in 2022. Maybe you live under a rock. Either way, it’s been a cast of characters this season and over at the Los Angeles Times, Helene Elliott writes about the different look that has taken shape because there isn’t just one voice of the Dodgers anymore.

With a group of several behind the mic already, the Dodgers added Eric Karros, Dontrelle Willis, Jessica Mendoza and Adrian Gonzalez in 2022.

“It’s unique, there is no question about that,” said Rick Monday in the article, whose golden tones are familiar as the Dodgers’ radio analyst alongside Charley Steiner the past 18 years and occasionally on play by play. “We have to check the schedule to see exactly. ‘Oh, I’m working with you today? OK, fine. Let’s do it.’”

It’s just the latest version of the broadcast booth since Vin Scully said so long after the 2016 season. We still miss hearing him every night.

