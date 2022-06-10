Andrew Heaney continues rehab with solid start for Oklahoma City

Andrew Heaney was back on the mound in Oklahoma City for his second rehab start. The lefty looked good in 4 1⁄ 3 shutout innings, striking out five without a walk on two hits. In two starts in Triple-A, Heaney has now allowed just one run on four hits in 7 1⁄ 3 innings while striking out 10 and walking none.

The rest of the minors action for the Dodgers affiliates resulted in four wins in six games, with two doubleheaders on the docket.

Player of the day

Yunior Garcia went 5-for-6 for Rancho Cucamonga, hitting a solo homer and driving in two runs total. The 20-year-old has a hit in 11 of his last 12 starts and is 18-for-44 (.409) with three homers and 13 RBI since May 20.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Miguel Vargas hit a three-run homer in the third inning to put the Dodgers up 3-0 early on and they never looked back, beating Sugar Land (Astros) by a score of 6-1 in from of the home crowd.

Following up on the strong start from Heaney, the bullpen scattered five hits to allow just a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the sixth. The Space Cowboys started three different innings with back-to-back singles and came away with only one run in the whole ballgame.

OKC was actually outhit but timely hitting allowed the Dodgers to take advantage of the baserunners they had.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers managed just eight hits total between both games of their doubleheader. A two-run homer for first baseman Brandon Lewis in the second inning of Game 1 gave Tulsa a 2-0 lead and they would go up 3-0 in the third.

That would be it for Tulsa in terms of scoring for the day.

Northwest Arkansas (Royals) hit a pair of homers in the fourth to tie the game and scored two in the seventh to take Game 1 by the score of 5-3. Tulsa had nothing going offensively in Game 2 and would finish off getting swept with a 3-0 loss in Game 2.

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons took both games in their doubleheader over Dayton (Reds) Thursday, with a 6-5 win in extra innings in Game 1 and a 4-3 win in Game 2.

Down 3-1 in the first game, the offense came alive in the sixth inning when top prospect Diego Cartaya slugged a two-run homer to tie the game. After the Dragons took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth, Great Lakes strung together a walk and two singles to start the seventh to score a run and force extra innings.

With the extra runner on second to start the eighth, Eddys Leonard immediately gave the Loons a 5-4 lead with an RBI-double. Two singles later and Great Lakes had a precious insurance run they would need, holding on for the 6-5 win.

IT was Matheu Nelson vs Ryan January in the second game. Each player hit solo homers early on and Dayton twice had a lead in the first three innings. But January’s two-run double in the fourth put Great Lakes on top for good. Each team scored a run in the seventh as the Loons once again held on for the 4-3 win.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

It was a slugfest between Rancho and Stockton (Athletics) Thursday that she a combined 25 runs and 27 hits. When the dust settled, the Quakes came out on top with a 13-12 win on the road.

14 of those combined runs were scored by the end of the second inning and both teams had three innings in which they scored at least three runs. The Ports scored five in the first that included a three-run homer from their Max Muncy. A day in which the Dodgers got a three-run homer from their Max Muncy in his return to the big club.

Rancho responded in the second inning with four runs to take a 6-5 lead but it wouldn’t last long as Stockton put three more on the board in the home half of the second to take an 8-6 lead.

The Quakes took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth inning and both teams scored four in the sixth. Neither team scored past the sixth inning and Rancho’s bullpen shut the door in the ninth to preserve the win.

Transactions

Triple-A: Zach McKinstry was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Thursday scores

Friday schedule