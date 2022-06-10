Dodgers vs. Giants Game III chat

Game number 58 of the season for the Dodgers marks their first trip to San Francisco of 2022, with a three-game series against the defending National League West winners.
Dodgers-Giants lineups
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Giants
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Giants
|RF
|Betts
|RF
|González (L)
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|CF
|Yastrzemski (L)
|SS
|Turner
|DH
|Flores
|3B
|Muncy (L)
|LF
|Pederson (L)
|C
|Smith
|1B
|Ruf
|DH
|Turner
|3B
|Longoria
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|SS
|Crawford (L)
|LF
|Taylor
|2B
|Estrada
|2B
|Lux (L)
|C
|Casali
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (37-20) at Giants (30-26)
- Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Jakob Junis
- Location: Kevin Elster Field, San Francisco
- Time: 7:15 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
