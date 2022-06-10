 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. Giants Game III chat

By Eric Stephen
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Game number 58 of the season for the Dodgers marks their first trip to San Francisco of 2022, with a three-game series against the defending National League West winners.

Dodgers-Giants lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Giants
RF Betts RF González (L)
1B Freeman (L) CF Yastrzemski (L)
SS Turner DH Flores
3B Muncy (L) LF Pederson (L)
C Smith 1B Ruf
DH Turner 3B Longoria
CF Bellinger (L) SS Crawford (L)
LF Taylor 2B Estrada
2B Lux (L) C Casali
Walker Buehler vs. Jakob Junis on the mound.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (37-20) at Giants (30-26)
  • Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Jakob Junis
  • Location: Kevin Elster Field, San Francisco
  • Time: 7:15 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

