June 10: Giants 7, Dodgers 2

Walker Buehler left after only four innings with right elbow discomfort, and the Giants piled on to beat the Dodgers on Friday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
Jun 10, 2022, 11:34am PDT
June 10
Walker Buehler leaves with elbow discomfort in Dodgers’ loss to Giants
Walker Buehler lasted only four innings, leaving with elbow discomfort. The Giants pounced on Dodgers mistakes in a big rally later to pull away in the opener of a weekend series in San Francisco.
June 10
Dodgers vs. Giants Game III chat
The Dodgers and Giants start a three-game series on Friday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
June 10
Kimbrel back from paternity leave, White optioned
The Dodgers activated closer Craig Kimbrel from paternity leave after the birth of his son, and pitcher Mitch White was optioned.
June 10
Dodgers finally play their first 3-game series against the Giants in 2022
The Dodgers and Giants meet for only their second series of the year, for three games between the division rivals in San Francisco.