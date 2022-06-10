 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

June 10: Giants 7, Dodgers 2

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Estevão Maximo
Walker Buehler left after only four innings with right elbow discomfort, and the Giants piled on to beat the Dodgers on Friday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Jun 10, 2022, 11:34am PDT