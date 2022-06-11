Walker Buehler to have MRI on right elbow on Saturday

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler will have tests on his right elbow on Saturday to determine the extent of the elbow discomfort that knocked him out of Friday’s start after just four innings.

Buehler told reporters he felt something grab in his right elbow in the third inning.

"Whatever it is, we'll handle it." @buehlersdayoff spoke post-game about his right elbow. pic.twitter.com/c6vggQuc2f — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 11, 2022

More on Buehler’s injury and outing from Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times and Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register.

Links

Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register has more on the decision to start Clayton Kershaw on Saturday in San Francisco and give Julio Urías an extra day of rest with a Sunday assignment.

Tony Gonsolin’s successful start to the season was analyzed by Jay Jaffe at FanGraphs, who pointed out improvements in the split-fingered fastball, while also keeping a watchful eye on Gonsolin’s inning total.

Tony LaRussa’s decision to intentionally walk Trea Turner on Thursday, directly before Max Muncy’s home run, was scrutinized by Ben Clemens at FanGraphs, who wrote, “I’m shocked that a major league manager would have done this 15 years ago – let alone today.”

A day later, LaRussa doubled down before Chicago’s game Friday, saying of the reaction to his decision, ““Pssssh, 24 hours later, I’m even more surprised. ... That’s not even a close call,” per Matt Carslon of the Associated Press.