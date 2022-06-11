Andy Pages homers for Tulsa, Great Lakes wins in extra innings

Friday saw two games go to extra innings and two games where the winning team scored double digits. Dodgers affiliates won one of each of those scenarios.

Play of the day

Jose Ramos singled in the winning run in the 11th inning for Great Lakes to secure at least a series split with Dayton (Reds). The Dragons haven’t lost a series in 2022 so this weekend could be the end of that if the Loons can win one of the two.

Jose Ramos led the way offensively for the Loons tonight with 2 that included a double and the game-winning hit! Here's the winner! #dodgers #dodgersprospects #joseramos pic.twitter.com/EnlsjYv2N2 — Dodger Poke Report (@dodger_poke) June 11, 2022

Going 2-for-5 on the night, Ramos has now hit in seven of the nine games in June and 10 of his last 13 overall.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

A low scoring affair needed extra innings to decide a winner Friday night in downtown Oklahoma City. After forcing free baseball with a run in the ninth, the Dodgers let it get away when they allowed three runs to Salt Lake (Angels), eventually falling 5-3.

Reliever Daniel Zamora walked the first batter of the tenth and a bunt single loaded the bases with nobody out. It looked like Zamora was going to get through unscathed after striking out the next two hitters (including Torii Hunter Jr), but Kean Wong (brother of Kolten) brought all three runs in on a double.

OKC immediately launched a comeback attempt in the home half of the tenth when Michel Busch singled in the extra runner and Jason Martin walked to bring the winning run to the plate with no outs. The next two batters would strike out and no more runs would come across for the Dodgers.

Starter Robbie Erlin pitched one of the better games of his season for OKC, striking out five in five hitless innings. Erlin left with a 1-0 lead but Salt Lake captured the lead in the seventh with their first two hits of the night as a team, a single and a two-run homer.

The Dodgers had the bases loaded in the ninth with one out and tied the score on a Miguel Vargas walk. But they would strand the runners when Jake Lamb popped out and Stefen Romero struck out to end the threat.

Double-A Tulsa

Both teams scored four runs by the fourth inning and it was an overall close game until it got wild in the seventh inning. Tulsa gave up eight runs in the seventh on their way to a 13-4 drubbing at the hands of Northwest Arkansas (Royals).

Andy Pages and Brandon Lewis each smashed a solo homer in the home half of the second and third for the Drillers. Unfortunately the Naturals had already plowed ahead with a run-scoring single and a two-run homer in the top of the third.

One of the closest hits we've had to the @OERBOK "Drill It Here!" sign. @PagesAbreu sends it flyin' to put the Drillers on the board!



If any player hits through the sign one lucky teacher will receive $5,000 thanks to Oklahoma Oil and Natural Gas. pic.twitter.com/JaR99uZm6l — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) June 11, 2022

After the Naturals scored again in the fourth to make it 4-2, James Outman doubled in a pair for Tulsa to tie things up. The Drillers would have only one more baserunner over the final five frames, a two-out walk in the seventh.

The night didn’t go well for Dodgers’ top pitching prospect, Bobby Miller. The right-hander was touched up for four runs on seven hits, walking three with only three strikeouts in 4 1⁄ 3 innings. It’s the third time this season Miller has allowed at least four runs in a start that didn’t go five innings, ballooning his ERA to 4.79 for the season.

High-A Great Lakes

Great Lakes needed extra innings for the second straight night and just as the night before, the Loons came out on top, beating Dayton 4-3 in 11 innings. As highlighted above, Ramos knocked in the winning run from third on a single in the top half of the final inning.

Cole Duensing and Braydon Fisher played a big part out of the bullpen, shutting the Dragons down over the last four innings. The only runner to reach was an intentional walk by Fisher and the pair combined to strike out nine of the 13 batters they faced.

After taking the lead in the top of the 11th, Fisher’s wild pitch allowed the placed runner to get to third with no outs. But the 21-year-old struck out the side to slam the door closed on Dayton.

Loons’ starter Lael Lockhart allowed two runs in the second inning but worked out of trouble to hold Dayton otherwise. The right-hander left with the lead after Great Lakes scored three runs in the third on two-run single from Ismael Alcantara and RBI-double from Jorbit Vivas.

With runners at first and third in the seventh, a two-out wild pitch from reliever Adam Scoggins allowed the Dragons to tie the game, eventually forcing extra innings.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes poured on the offense for the second straight night with three big innings to beat Stockton (Athletics) 10-6 on the road.

Outfielder Gaige Howard reached base four times, going 2-for-3 with a pair of walks to drive in four runs and score three. A bases-loaded triple for Howard in the third cleared the bases to open the scoring for the night as the Quakes jumped out to a 4-0 lead.

Howard was back at it again in the fifth with an RBI-single and he would come around to score on a two-run single from Yunior Garcia to give Rancho a 7-1 lead at the time. It was another productive night at the plate for Garcia, continuing his hot streak with three more hits and three RBI on the night.

With three in the fifth and two in the eighth, the Ports came within a run of the Quakes heading into the ninth inning. But Rancho once again distanced themselves from Stockton with another three-run inning to put the game away.

Rancho starter River Ryan — acquired by the Dodgers in the trade that sent Matt Beaty to the Padres earlier this season — had a career night. The right-hander struck out eight without a walk, allowing just a solo homer and three hits total in four innings.

Transactions

Triple-A: Pitcher Mitch White was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

