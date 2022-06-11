Dodgers vs. Giants Game IV chat

Clayton Kershaw makes his 382nd career start on Saturday afternoon for the Dodgers. Sam Long makes his ninth start for the Giants, though this is more of a bullpen game for San Francisco.

Long pitched three scoreless innings and threw 41 pitches on Tuesday, his longest outing of the season. Long is pitching on three days rest.

Dodgers-Giants lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Giants Pos Dodgers Pos Giants RF Betts CF Slater 1B Freeman (L) 1B Ruf SS Turner RF Ramos DH Muncy (L) 3B Flores C Smith 2B Estrada 3B Turner SS Crawford (L) CF Bellinger (L) DH Wynns LF Taylor C Casali 2B Lux (L) LF González (L)

Game info