Dodgers vs. Giants Game IV chat

Clayton Kershaw makes his 382nd career start on Saturday afternoon for the Dodgers. Sam Long makes his ninth start for the Giants, though this is more of a bullpen game for San Francisco.
Long pitched three scoreless innings and threw 41 pitches on Tuesday, his longest outing of the season. Long is pitching on three days rest.
Dodgers-Giants lineups
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Giants
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Giants
|RF
|Betts
|CF
|Slater
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|1B
|Ruf
|SS
|Turner
|RF
|Ramos
|DH
|Muncy (L)
|3B
|Flores
|C
|Smith
|2B
|Estrada
|3B
|Turner
|SS
|Crawford (L)
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|DH
|Wynns
|LF
|Taylor
|C
|Casali
|2B
|Lux (L)
|LF
|González (L)
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (37-21) at Giants (31-26)
- Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Sam Long
- Location: Kevin Elster Field, San Francisco
- Time: 4:15 p.m. PT
- TV: Fox (Adam Amin, Eric Karros, AJ Pierzynski on the call)
