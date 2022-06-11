 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Giants Game IV chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Clayton Kershaw makes his 382nd career start on Saturday afternoon for the Dodgers. Sam Long makes his ninth start for the Giants, though this is more of a bullpen game for San Francisco.

Long pitched three scoreless innings and threw 41 pitches on Tuesday, his longest outing of the season. Long is pitching on three days rest.

Dodgers-Giants lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Giants
Pos Dodgers Pos Giants
RF Betts CF Slater
1B Freeman (L) 1B Ruf
SS Turner RF Ramos
DH Muncy (L) 3B Flores
C Smith 2B Estrada
3B Turner SS Crawford (L)
CF Bellinger (L) DH Wynns
LF Taylor C Casali
2B Lux (L) LF González (L)
Clayton Kershaw and Sam Long on the mound to start things.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (37-21) at Giants (31-26)
  • Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Sam Long
  • Location: Kevin Elster Field, San Francisco
  • Time: 4:15 p.m. PT
  • TV: Fox (Adam Amin, Eric Karros, AJ Pierzynski on the call)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...