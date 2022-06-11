June 11: Giants 3, Dodgers 2

The Dodgers left 14 runners on base, scoring only two runs late, yet still had a chance to win. But the Giants held on for their second straight win in the weekend series on Saturday afternoon at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
Jun 10, 2022, 11:34am PDT
June 11
Dodgers vs. Giants Game IV chat
Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers take on the Giants on Saturday afternoon at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
June 11
Walker Buehler shut down 6-8 weeks with right flexor strain
Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler was placed on the injured list with a right forearm strain Saturday, with MRI results still pending on his elbow. Michael Grove was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
June 11
Clayton Kershaw activated from IL after missing five weeks
Clayton Kershaw was activated from the injured list Saturday to start for the Dodgers against the Giants. Justin Bruihl was optioned to Triple-A.
June 10
Dodgers finally play their first 3-game series against the Giants in 2022
The Dodgers and Giants meet for only their second series of the year, for three games between the division rivals in San Francisco.