Jake Lamb drives in winning runs, has four hits for Oklahoma City

Three of the four affiliates came away with a win Saturday night in the minor leagues for the Dodgers. One team won on their final at-bat and another won a game that was rain-shortened.

Player of the day

Jake Lamb capped a five-run eighth inning for Oklahoma City with a two-run single that proved to be the winnings runs in a wild 10-9 game. It was the fourth hit of the night for Lamb in five trips.

The comeback kids are at it again!



Down by 4 in the 8th inning, the Dodgers score 5 to take a 10-9 lead!



Jake Lamb provides the two-out hit as Miguel Vargas scores all the way from first base go the go-ahead run! pic.twitter.com/iOnDOuzI1c — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) June 12, 2022

Going back to April 24, Lamb has now reached in 35 of the 37 games, with a solid .321 average (44-for-137), nine doubles, nine homers, 26 runs scored and 32 RBI.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

OKC needed every bit of the 10 runs they scored in the game, using that big five-run eighth to pull off the 10-9 win and even the series with Salt Lake (Angels).

After loading the bases with no outs to start the eighth, the Dodgers scored on a Tomás Telis groundout and two more on a Drew Avans single. When Lamb came to plate later in the frame, there were runners at the corners and two outs.

Lamb ripped a long single to the gap right of center and Miguel Vargas came all the way around from first to score the go-ahead run.

The two teams combined for 12 runs in the first four innings, with runs coming across in six of the eight half innings that included a three-run first for OKC and a five-run fourth for Salt Lake. The Bees looked like they took control of the game when they scored two runs in the seventh to go up 9-5. But the Dodgers had other plans.

Shortstop Zach McKinstry hit his third homer of the season on a 3-for-5 night, joining Lamb and Stefen Romero (2-for-5) as Dodgers with multiple hits Saturday.

Double-A Tulsa

Tulsa used a seven-run third inning to propel themselves past Northwest Arkansas (Royals) in front of the home crowd, beating the Naturals 9-4.

The first four batters of the third inning reached for the Drillers, including three singles and a two-run homer for former first-rounder, Jeren Kendall. Tulsa would send 11 men to the plate and they pounded out eight hits.

Andy Pages and Ryan Ward each singled in a run to make it 4-0, Justin Yurchak doubled in two more and Brandon Lewis capped off the inning to drive in the seventh run on his second single of the inning.

Lewis finished with three hits on the night and was one of five Drillers with multiple hits Saturday.

Baseball is a funny thing. Alec Gamboa was the only one to allow any runs, giving up four in the fifth, but he was given the win and improved to 5-0 on the season.

High-A Great Lakes

Great Lakes had extended their lead to three on an Alex De Jesus solo homer in the seventh and were threatening for more with runners at first and second, when rain took over and washed out the rest of the game. The Loons won the game 5-2 over Dayton (Reds) to hand the Dragons their first series loss of 2022.

The Loons grabbed a three-run lead in the first when Jonny DeLuca singled in a pair of runs and stole second to allow Imanol Vargas to come home on the throw. Jose Ramos clubbed a solo homer in the third and Great Lakes was on their way.

Starter Kyle Hurt only made it through one inning and had to come out with an injury after his warmup pitches in the second inning. Reliever Kevin Malisheski did well in three innings, not allowing a hit and striking out six batters along the way to earn the win.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Rancho took control early with a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth but couldn’t get anything else going on offense. A five-run seventh for Stockton (Athletics) delivered the crushing blow to the Quakes as they went on to lose 6-2.

The Quakes only had one hit and two total baserunners after the fourth inning and managed only four hits on the night to go quietly into the night.

Rancho starter Huei-Sheng Lin allowed just one run over four innings to put the Quakes in good position with a 2-1 lead. But the bullpen couldn’t hold it, giving up a two-run single and a three-run homer in the eighth.

Transactions

Triple-A: Justin Bruihl was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

High-A: Great Lakes transferred catcher Max Hewitt to the Development List.

Saturday scores

Sunday schedule