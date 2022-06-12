Dodgers vs. Giants Game V chat

With today’s game, Freddie Freeman has started all 60 games played by the Dodgers. This is not unusual, from 2018 - 2021, Freeman started 533 (538 games played) out of a possible 543 games played by the Braves.
Trea Turner has also started every game played this season. Turner did play 162 games in 2018, he’s had some injured list time in 2019 and 2021 but historically, when healthy, he’s out there.
Will Smith will be making his fifth 2022 start at designated hitter, so far the catching start breakdown are 39 starts for Smith and 21 starts for Barnes.
