Dodgers left their runners on base in San Francisco in Giants sweep

When the Dodgers lose 2-0 which means they were swept at Oracle Park, I can only think of one thing.

My favorite version of Tony Bennett’s signature song “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” was sung and recorded on his MTV Unplugged concert in 1994. I love that version because when the first words are heard, there are huge cheers and applause and then immediately the audience is quiet as if no one would dare interrupt Bennett’s singing.

This weekend, the Dodgers acted like that concert audience because they could not dare interrupt their games scoring runs and possibly coming out on the winning side.

The run scoring was done before seven total players came up to bat in the first inning today. After the Dodgers went down in order in the first, Austin Slater hit a lead-off home run against Dodger starter Julio Urías. Two batters later Mike Yastrzemski hit a solo home run that ended the run-scoring portion of today’s game.

After that, Urías retired the next 16 in a row before Darin Ruf doubled with two out in the sixth inning. Urías would then strike out Yastrzemski to make it ten strikeouts for his outing.

The Dodger bullpen did allow a couple of hits and walks but managed to keep the game close. But for the second game in a row, the Dodgers could not do anything once they saw a teammate on second.

In the second inning, Will Smith hits a leadoff double, Justin Turner strikes out, Chris Taylor lined out to center and Cody Bellinger struck out.

In the fifth inning, Taylor starts with a double. Bellinger struck out, Hanser Alberto grounded out on a nice play by Thairo Estrada and Austin Barnes walked. With runners on the corners and two out, Mookie Betts popped out.

In the seventh, Taylor gets another double to begin the inning. Bellinger popped out, Max Muncy got a pinch-hit walk. Barnes struck out and Betts grounded out.

Finally, in the eighth inning, Trea Turner got a one-out single and then after a deep fly out to right-center by Smith. Justin Turner hit a line drive to right. Yastrzemski tried to make a play but the ball got by him. Austin Slater, who ended up scoring the only run that counted today on his lead-off home run, would make a good play backing up Yastrzemski and the Dodgers would have runners on the corner again.

This time, Chris Taylor grounded out to end the scoring threat.

Jake McGee pitched an uneventful ninth to get the save and complete the sweep over the Dodgers.

Oh, and by the way, with the Padres dropping their home game against the Rockies today, the Dodgers will still likely have at worst, a share of first place when their game on Tuesday night against the Dodgers.

Sunday particulars

Home runs: Austin Slater (3), Mike Yastrzemski (6)

WP — Carlos Rodon (5-4): 6 IP, 2 hits, 3 walks, 8 strikeouts

LP — Julio Urías (3-6): 6 IP, 2 runs, 3 hits, 10 strikeouts

SV — Jake McGee (3): 1 IP

Up next

The Dodgers will get their first of two off-days this week as they can regroup on Monday and show up at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday for their two-game series against the Angels.

Tony Gonsolin is scheduled to pitch against Noah Syndergaard with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. The game will be on SportsNet LA and TBS (out-of-market only).