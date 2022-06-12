June 12: Giants 2, Dodgers 0

The Dodgers offensive woes continued, getting shut out for the second time in a week, finishing off a Giants sweep of three games in San Francisco.
Filed under:
- Stream
3 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jun 10, 2022, 11:34am PDT
Jun 10, 2022, 11:34am PDT
-
June 12
Dodgers left their runners on base in San Francisco in Giants sweep
Dodgers lose 2-0, go 0-for-10 with RISP
-
-
June 10
Dodgers finally play their first 3-game series against the Giants in 2022
The Dodgers and Giants meet for only their second series of the year, for three games between the division rivals in San Francisco.