Dodgers Week 10: Walker Buehler gets hurt, offense disappears

The Dodgers bookended their week with shutout losses, and in between didn’t play all that well, save for a game in Chicago on Thursday. The lack of offense was glaring enough, but other problems arose, too.

Two old friends got two-run hits, with AJ Pollock delivering the go-ahead blow on Tuesday and Joc Pederson providing some insurance on Friday in San Francisco.

The club lost four of six games on the road, including a three-game sweep at the hands of the Giants. But the biggest blow in a bad week was losing Walker Buehler for at least a few months with a right flexor tendon strain. After leaving Friday’s start after four innings, the Dodgers opening day starter was placed on the injured list Saturday and isn’t expected to pick up a baseball for six to eight weeks.

It was a bad week.

Batter of the week

Gavin Lux on Thursday had his first career four-hit game, then homered on Friday. He has a .500 on-base percentage in June. Honorable mention goes to Will Smith, who brings an eight-game hitting streak into this week.

Pitcher of the week

Mitch White was the odd man out with a case of horrible timing, but went out with a bang before heading to Triple-A, with five scoreless innings on Tuesday in Chicago. White was optioned Friday with Clayton Kershaw’s pending return taking his rotation spot on Saturday, only to have Buehler get hurt on Friday. Oops.

Week 10 results

2-4 record

19 runs scored (3.17 per game)

26 runs allowed (4.33 per game)

.360 pythagorean win percentage

Year to date

37-23 record

309 runs scored (5.15 per game)

203 runs allowed (3.38 per game)

.683 pythagorean win percentage (41-19)

Transactions

Tuesday: Craig Kimbrel was placed on paternity leave, and Phil Bickford was called up from Triple-A.

Thursday: Max Muncy was activated from the injured list, and Zach McKinstry was optioned to Oklahoma City.

Friday: Craig Kimbrel was activated from the paternity list, and Mitch White was optioned to Triple-A.

Saturday: Clayton Kershaw was activated from the injured list, and Justin Bruihl was optioned to Oklahoma City.

Saturday: Walker Buehler was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right flexor tendon strain, and Michael Grove was recalled from Triple-A.

Game results

Week 10 batting Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Lux 16 3 9 1 1 2 1 2 18 0.563 0.611 0.813 1.424 Smith 24 3 9 2 1 2 0 2 26 0.375 0.423 0.583 1.006 Muncy 14 2 3 1 1 5 0 2 16 0.214 0.313 0.500 0.813 T.Turner 24 4 7 0 1 2 2 2 26 0.292 0.346 0.417 0.763 Taylor 16 0 3 3 0 1 0 3 19 0.188 0.316 0.375 0.691 Freeman 25 3 6 1 1 4 0 1 26 0.240 0.269 0.400 0.669 Bellinger 23 2 4 1 1 2 0 3 26 0.174 0.269 0.348 0.617 J.Turner 23 1 3 0 0 0 0 2 25 0.130 0.200 0.130 0.330 Betts 26 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 27 0.077 0.111 0.077 0.188 Starters 191 18 46 9 6 18 3 18 209 0.241 0.306 0.382 0.688 Alberto 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.200 0.200 0.200 0.400 Barnes 7 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 9 0.000 0.222 0.000 0.222 Alvarez 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 Bench 16 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 0.063 0.167 0.063 0.229 Offense 207 19 47 9 6 18 3 20 227 0.227 0.295 0.357 0.653

Week 10 pitching Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP White 1 0-0 5.0 2 0 0 0 5 0.00 0.400 1.75 Gonsolin 1 1-0 6.0 3 1 1 1 5 1.50 0.667 4.65 Urías 1 0-1 6.0 3 2 2 0 10 3.00 0.500 4.15 Kershaw 1 0-1 4.0 3 2 2 2 4 4.50 1.250 5.90 Buehler 1 0-1 4.0 4 3 3 0 6 6.75 1.000 3.40 Anderson 1 0-0 3.0 4 4 4 3 2 12.00 2.333 4.82 Starters 6 1-3 28.0 19 12 12 6 32 3.86 0.893 4.04 Almonte 3 0-0 3.3 0 0 0 1 4 0.00 0.300 1.65 Graterol 3 1-0 3.0 1 0 0 0 1 0.00 0.333 3.48 Phillips 1 0-0 2.0 1 0 0 1 3 0.00 1.000 1.65 Ferguson 2 0-0 2.0 0 0 0 1 2 0.00 0.500 2.65 Vesia 3 0-0 2.3 3 2 1 3 4 3.86 2.571 3.58 Bickford 3 0-1 3.0 4 3 3 0 1 9.00 1.333 6.82 Hudson 2 0-0, Sv 2.0 4 2 2 1 4 9.00 2.500 0.65 Price 2 0-0 2.0 4 3 3 1 1 13.50 2.500 8.65 Bruihl 2 0-0 2.0 4 3 3 1 1 13.50 2.500 2.15 Kimbrel 1 0-0 0.3 1 1 1 2 1 27.00 9.001 15.15 Bullpen 22 1-1, Sv 22.0 22 14 13 11 22 5.32 1.500 3.70 Totals 28 2-4 50.0 41 26 25 17 54 4.50 1.160 3.89

Up next

The Dodgers are back home with two days off and the Vic Power gauntlet, mixing in a two-game series with the Angels in between, then a weekend series hosting the Guardians.