Dodgers Week 10: Walker Buehler gets hurt, offense disappears

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Dodgers bookended their week with shutout losses, and in between didn’t play all that well, save for a game in Chicago on Thursday. The lack of offense was glaring enough, but other problems arose, too.

Two old friends got two-run hits, with AJ Pollock delivering the go-ahead blow on Tuesday and Joc Pederson providing some insurance on Friday in San Francisco.

The club lost four of six games on the road, including a three-game sweep at the hands of the Giants. But the biggest blow in a bad week was losing Walker Buehler for at least a few months with a right flexor tendon strain. After leaving Friday’s start after four innings, the Dodgers opening day starter was placed on the injured list Saturday and isn’t expected to pick up a baseball for six to eight weeks.

It was a bad week.

Batter of the week

Gavin Lux on Thursday had his first career four-hit game, then homered on Friday. He has a .500 on-base percentage in June. Honorable mention goes to Will Smith, who brings an eight-game hitting streak into this week.

Pitcher of the week

Mitch White was the odd man out with a case of horrible timing, but went out with a bang before heading to Triple-A, with five scoreless innings on Tuesday in Chicago. White was optioned Friday with Clayton Kershaw’s pending return taking his rotation spot on Saturday, only to have Buehler get hurt on Friday. Oops.

Week 10 results

2-4 record
19 runs scored (3.17 per game)
26 runs allowed (4.33 per game)
.360 pythagorean win percentage

Year to date

37-23 record
309 runs scored (5.15 per game)
203 runs allowed (3.38 per game)
.683 pythagorean win percentage (41-19)

Transactions

Tuesday: Craig Kimbrel was placed on paternity leave, and Phil Bickford was called up from Triple-A.

Thursday: Max Muncy was activated from the injured list, and Zach McKinstry was optioned to Oklahoma City.

Friday: Craig Kimbrel was activated from the paternity list, and Mitch White was optioned to Triple-A.

Saturday: Clayton Kershaw was activated from the injured list, and Justin Bruihl was optioned to Oklahoma City.

Saturday: Walker Buehler was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right flexor tendon strain, and Michael Grove was recalled from Triple-A.

Game results

Week 10 batting

Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS
Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS
Lux 16 3 9 1 1 2 1 2 18 0.563 0.611 0.813 1.424
Smith 24 3 9 2 1 2 0 2 26 0.375 0.423 0.583 1.006
Muncy 14 2 3 1 1 5 0 2 16 0.214 0.313 0.500 0.813
T.Turner 24 4 7 0 1 2 2 2 26 0.292 0.346 0.417 0.763
Taylor 16 0 3 3 0 1 0 3 19 0.188 0.316 0.375 0.691
Freeman 25 3 6 1 1 4 0 1 26 0.240 0.269 0.400 0.669
Bellinger 23 2 4 1 1 2 0 3 26 0.174 0.269 0.348 0.617
J.Turner 23 1 3 0 0 0 0 2 25 0.130 0.200 0.130 0.330
Betts 26 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 27 0.077 0.111 0.077 0.188
Starters 191 18 46 9 6 18 3 18 209 0.241 0.306 0.382 0.688
Alberto 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.200 0.200 0.200 0.400
Barnes 7 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 9 0.000 0.222 0.000 0.222
Alvarez 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000
Bench 16 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 0.063 0.167 0.063 0.229
Offense 207 19 47 9 6 18 3 20 227 0.227 0.295 0.357 0.653

Week 10 pitching

Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP
Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP
White 1 0-0 5.0 2 0 0 0 5 0.00 0.400 1.75
Gonsolin 1 1-0 6.0 3 1 1 1 5 1.50 0.667 4.65
Urías 1 0-1 6.0 3 2 2 0 10 3.00 0.500 4.15
Kershaw 1 0-1 4.0 3 2 2 2 4 4.50 1.250 5.90
Buehler 1 0-1 4.0 4 3 3 0 6 6.75 1.000 3.40
Anderson 1 0-0 3.0 4 4 4 3 2 12.00 2.333 4.82
Starters 6 1-3 28.0 19 12 12 6 32 3.86 0.893 4.04
Almonte 3 0-0 3.3 0 0 0 1 4 0.00 0.300 1.65
Graterol 3 1-0 3.0 1 0 0 0 1 0.00 0.333 3.48
Phillips 1 0-0 2.0 1 0 0 1 3 0.00 1.000 1.65
Ferguson 2 0-0 2.0 0 0 0 1 2 0.00 0.500 2.65
Vesia 3 0-0 2.3 3 2 1 3 4 3.86 2.571 3.58
Bickford 3 0-1 3.0 4 3 3 0 1 9.00 1.333 6.82
Hudson 2 0-0, Sv 2.0 4 2 2 1 4 9.00 2.500 0.65
Price 2 0-0 2.0 4 3 3 1 1 13.50 2.500 8.65
Bruihl 2 0-0 2.0 4 3 3 1 1 13.50 2.500 2.15
Kimbrel 1 0-0 0.3 1 1 1 2 1 27.00 9.001 15.15
Bullpen 22 1-1, Sv 22.0 22 14 13 11 22 5.32 1.500 3.70
Totals 28 2-4 50.0 41 26 25 17 54 4.50 1.160 3.89

Up next

The Dodgers are back home with two days off and the Vic Power gauntlet, mixing in a two-game series with the Angels in between, then a weekend series hosting the Guardians.

Week 11 schedule

Mon, Jun 13 Tue, Jun 14 Wed, Jun 15 Thu, Jun 16 Fri, Jun 17 Sat, Jun 18 Sun, Jun 19
Mon, Jun 13 Tue, Jun 14 Wed, Jun 15 Thu, Jun 16 Fri, Jun 17 Sat, Jun 18 Sun, Jun 19
Off vs. Angels vs. Angels Off vs. Guardians vs. Guardians vs. Guardians
7:10 p.m. 7:10 p.m. 7:10 p.m. 4:15 p.m. 1:10 p.m.
Gonsolin v. Anderson v. Kershaw v. Urías v. Heaney v.
Syndergaard Detmers (L) Plesac Quantrill Bieber
SNLA/TBS* SNLA/MLBN* Apple TV+ Fox SNLA
* TBS and MLB Network broadcasts are unavailable out of market

