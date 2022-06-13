Dodgers Week 10: Walker Buehler gets hurt, offense disappears

The Dodgers bookended their week with shutout losses, and in between didn’t play all that well, save for a game in Chicago on Thursday. The lack of offense was glaring enough, but other problems arose, too.
Two old friends got two-run hits, with AJ Pollock delivering the go-ahead blow on Tuesday and Joc Pederson providing some insurance on Friday in San Francisco.
The club lost four of six games on the road, including a three-game sweep at the hands of the Giants. But the biggest blow in a bad week was losing Walker Buehler for at least a few months with a right flexor tendon strain. After leaving Friday’s start after four innings, the Dodgers opening day starter was placed on the injured list Saturday and isn’t expected to pick up a baseball for six to eight weeks.
It was a bad week.
Batter of the week
Gavin Lux on Thursday had his first career four-hit game, then homered on Friday. He has a .500 on-base percentage in June. Honorable mention goes to Will Smith, who brings an eight-game hitting streak into this week.
Pitcher of the week
Mitch White was the odd man out with a case of horrible timing, but went out with a bang before heading to Triple-A, with five scoreless innings on Tuesday in Chicago. White was optioned Friday with Clayton Kershaw’s pending return taking his rotation spot on Saturday, only to have Buehler get hurt on Friday. Oops.
Week 10 results
2-4 record
19 runs scored (3.17 per game)
26 runs allowed (4.33 per game)
.360 pythagorean win percentage
Year to date
37-23 record
309 runs scored (5.15 per game)
203 runs allowed (3.38 per game)
.683 pythagorean win percentage (41-19)
Transactions
Tuesday: Craig Kimbrel was placed on paternity leave, and Phil Bickford was called up from Triple-A.
Thursday: Max Muncy was activated from the injured list, and Zach McKinstry was optioned to Oklahoma City.
Friday: Craig Kimbrel was activated from the paternity list, and Mitch White was optioned to Triple-A.
Saturday: Clayton Kershaw was activated from the injured list, and Justin Bruihl was optioned to Oklahoma City.
Saturday: Walker Buehler was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right flexor tendon strain, and Michael Grove was recalled from Triple-A.
Game results
- Tuesday: White Sox 4, Dodgers 0
- Wednesday: Dodgers 4, White Sox 1
- Thursday: Dodgers 11, White Sox 9
- Friday: Giants 7, Dodgers 2
- Saturday: Giants 3, Dodgers 2
- Sunday: Giants 2, Dodgers 0
Week 10 batting
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|BB
|PA
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|BB
|PA
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|Lux
|16
|3
|9
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|18
|0.563
|0.611
|0.813
|1.424
|Smith
|24
|3
|9
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|26
|0.375
|0.423
|0.583
|1.006
|Muncy
|14
|2
|3
|1
|1
|5
|0
|2
|16
|0.214
|0.313
|0.500
|0.813
|T.Turner
|24
|4
|7
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|26
|0.292
|0.346
|0.417
|0.763
|Taylor
|16
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|19
|0.188
|0.316
|0.375
|0.691
|Freeman
|25
|3
|6
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|26
|0.240
|0.269
|0.400
|0.669
|Bellinger
|23
|2
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|26
|0.174
|0.269
|0.348
|0.617
|J.Turner
|23
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|0.130
|0.200
|0.130
|0.330
|Betts
|26
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|0.077
|0.111
|0.077
|0.188
|Starters
|191
|18
|46
|9
|6
|18
|3
|18
|209
|0.241
|0.306
|0.382
|0.688
|Alberto
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.200
|0.200
|0.200
|0.400
|Barnes
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0.000
|0.222
|0.000
|0.222
|Alvarez
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.000
|0.000
|0.000
|0.000
|Bench
|16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.063
|0.167
|0.063
|0.229
|Offense
|207
|19
|47
|9
|6
|18
|3
|20
|227
|0.227
|0.295
|0.357
|0.653
Week 10 pitching
|Pitcher
|G
|Record
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|WHIP
|FIP
|Pitcher
|G
|Record
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|WHIP
|FIP
|White
|1
|0-0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|0.400
|1.75
|Gonsolin
|1
|1-0
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1.50
|0.667
|4.65
|Urías
|1
|0-1
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|10
|3.00
|0.500
|4.15
|Kershaw
|1
|0-1
|4.0
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|4.50
|1.250
|5.90
|Buehler
|1
|0-1
|4.0
|4
|3
|3
|0
|6
|6.75
|1.000
|3.40
|Anderson
|1
|0-0
|3.0
|4
|4
|4
|3
|2
|12.00
|2.333
|4.82
|Starters
|6
|1-3
|28.0
|19
|12
|12
|6
|32
|3.86
|0.893
|4.04
|Almonte
|3
|0-0
|3.3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.00
|0.300
|1.65
|Graterol
|3
|1-0
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|0.333
|3.48
|Phillips
|1
|0-0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.00
|1.000
|1.65
|Ferguson
|2
|0-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0.00
|0.500
|2.65
|Vesia
|3
|0-0
|2.3
|3
|2
|1
|3
|4
|3.86
|2.571
|3.58
|Bickford
|3
|0-1
|3.0
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|9.00
|1.333
|6.82
|Hudson
|2
|0-0, Sv
|2.0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|9.00
|2.500
|0.65
|Price
|2
|0-0
|2.0
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|13.50
|2.500
|8.65
|Bruihl
|2
|0-0
|2.0
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|13.50
|2.500
|2.15
|Kimbrel
|1
|0-0
|0.3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|27.00
|9.001
|15.15
|Bullpen
|22
|1-1, Sv
|22.0
|22
|14
|13
|11
|22
|5.32
|1.500
|3.70
|Totals
|28
|2-4
|50.0
|41
|26
|25
|17
|54
|4.50
|1.160
|3.89
Previous weekly reviews: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9
Up next
The Dodgers are back home with two days off and the Vic Power gauntlet, mixing in a two-game series with the Angels in between, then a weekend series hosting the Guardians.
Week 11 schedule
|Mon, Jun 13
|Tue, Jun 14
|Wed, Jun 15
|Thu, Jun 16
|Fri, Jun 17
|Sat, Jun 18
|Sun, Jun 19
|Mon, Jun 13
|Tue, Jun 14
|Wed, Jun 15
|Thu, Jun 16
|Fri, Jun 17
|Sat, Jun 18
|Sun, Jun 19
|Off
|vs. Angels
|vs. Angels
|Off
|vs. Guardians
|vs. Guardians
|vs. Guardians
|7:10 p.m.
|7:10 p.m.
|7:10 p.m.
|4:15 p.m.
|1:10 p.m.
|Gonsolin v.
|Anderson v.
|Kershaw v.
|Urías v.
|Heaney v.
|Syndergaard
|Detmers (L)
|Plesac
|Quantrill
|Bieber
|SNLA/TBS*
|SNLA/MLBN*
|Apple TV+
|Fox
|SNLA
Loading comments...