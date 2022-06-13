Dave Roberts frustrated with Dodgers offensive slump

It’s no secret that the Dodgers offense is struggling, evident with two shutouts last week and averaging just three and a half runs over the last 15 games. Even before Sunday’s shutout loss in San Francisco, manager Dave Roberts pointed out some disturbing trends.

From Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register:

“I just think that the urgency to do whatever it takes to win that night, on the offensive side, hasn’t been there,” Roberts said, Saturday night’s 14 runners left on base fresh in his mind. “Cumulatively, the sum of runs has been there, but the consistency of output hasn’t been there and that consistency is what helps you win more than you lose.”

The offensive downturn has contributed to a stretch of nine losses in 13 games. More Roberts, from Juan Toribio at MLB.com:

“It’s getting more clear that we’re not doing enough to win baseball games. We’re too talented,” Roberts said before Sunday’s game. “It’s not about trying. We all know it’s not a try league. We need to all come together to start winning baseball games. That’s the only goal.”

It always feels reductive to blame performance with runners in scoring position for a slump, but that’s a major part of run scoring. Entering Sunday the Dodgers had a 129 wRC+ when hitting with RISP, fourth-best in MLB. Their .273 batting average with RISP entering Sunday ranked fifth. Then they went 0-for-10 against the Giants.

In getting swept in San Francisco, they left 29 runners on base in three games, going just 2-for-24 with runners in scoring position.

Justin Turner talked about the situational struggles in Fabian Ardaya’s recap of the offensive woes at The Athletic:

“I don’t think we’re doing anything differently. I think it’s obvious when you’re not scoring runs, what you need to do. We’ve done a good job of setting the table. We just haven’t been able to get that big hit to unplug this.”

Links

Chris Taylor was injured crashing into the left field wall trying to make a catch in the eighth inning on Sunday, and suffered a cut above his eye. He was removed from the game. Per Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times, Roberts said Taylor needed stitches and won’t be in the lineup Tuesday, but an injured list stint isn’t expected.

Saturday was Pride Night at Oracle Park, which featured not only both the Giants and Dodgers wearing Pride caps, but also, believed to be for the first time, the umpires as well. Cyd Zeigler at Out Sports has more.

San Francisco reliever John Brebbia described the playoff atmosphere of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry to Ali Thanawalla of NBC Sports Bay Area.

John Sax, the 33-year-old son of former Dodgers second baseman Steve Sax, was one of five Marines killed in a plane crash during a training exercise Wednesday in Imperial County. In a statement to CBS Los Angeles, Steve Sax said, “For those of you that knew Johnny, you saw his huge smile, bright light, his love for his family, the Marines, the joy of flying airplanes and defending our country! He was my hero and the best man I know, there was no better person to defend our country.”