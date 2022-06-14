June 14: Dodgers 2, Angels 0

Tony Gonsolin pitched scoreless baseball into the seventh inning, and Mookie Betts homered to beat the Angels, snapping a three-game losing streak for the Dodgers on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
Jun 14, 2022, 5:02am PDT
June 14
Tony Gonsolin adds more zeroes to the odometer
Tony Gonsolin pitched into the seventh inning for the first time since 2020, and did not allow a run, lowering his ERA to 1.42 to lead the Dodgers over the Angels on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
June 14
Dodgers vs. Angels Game I chat
Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers face Noah Syndergaard and the Angels on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
June 14
Walker Buehler has bone spurs removed from elbow
Walker Buehler had arthroscopic surgery to remove bone spurs in his right elbow, something he said he’s been dealing with for a few years. He said it doesn’t change the months-long timeline for his return from a flexor tendon strain.
June 14
Reyes Moronta recalled, Michael Grove optioned
The Dodgers called up pitcher Reyes Moronta to the bullpen, and optioned right-hander Michael Grove to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
June 14
Dodgers, Angels try to shake off June gloom
A look ahead at the two-game series between the Dodgers and Angels, with two teams slumping badly in June, especially on offense.