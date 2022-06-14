 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
Los Angeles Angels v Los Angeles Dodgers

June 14: Dodgers 2, Angels 0

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

Tony Gonsolin pitched scoreless baseball into the seventh inning, and Mookie Betts homered to beat the Angels, snapping a three-game losing streak for the Dodgers on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

5 Total Updates Since
Jun 14, 2022, 5:02am PDT