Dodgers vs. Angels Game I chat

Tony Gonsolin is on the mound as the Dodgers start a five-game homestand on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. Up first is a two-game series against the Angels, with Noah Syndergaard starting in the opener.
Taylor Ward was activated off the injured list by the Angels after missing nine games with a right hamstring strain. He starts in right field for the road team, batting leadoff on Tuesday. The Angels optioned pitcher Davis Daniel to Triple-A after Sunday’s game against the Mets to make active roster room for Ward.
Dodgers-Angels lineups
|Pos
|Angels
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Angels
|Pos
|Dodgers
|RF
|Ward
|RF
|Betts
|CF
|Trout
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|DH
|Ohtani (L)
|SS
|Turner
|3B
|Rendon
|3B
|Muncy (L)
|1B
|Walsh (L)
|C
|Smith
|C
|Stassi
|DH
|Turner
|LF
|Marsh (L)
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|SS
|Velazquez (S)
|LF
|Taylor
|2B
|Wade (L)
|2B
|Lux (L)
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (37-23) vs. Angels (29-33)
- Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Noah Syndergaard
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, TBS (out of market)
Don Orsillo, Jeff Francoeur, and Heidi Watney are on the TBS call, which is not available locally.
