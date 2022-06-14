Dodgers vs. Angels Game I chat

Tony Gonsolin is on the mound as the Dodgers start a five-game homestand on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. Up first is a two-game series against the Angels, with Noah Syndergaard starting in the opener.

Taylor Ward was activated off the injured list by the Angels after missing nine games with a right hamstring strain. He starts in right field for the road team, batting leadoff on Tuesday. The Angels optioned pitcher Davis Daniel to Triple-A after Sunday’s game against the Mets to make active roster room for Ward.

Related reading

Dodgers-Angels lineups Pos Angels Pos Dodgers Pos Angels Pos Dodgers RF Ward RF Betts CF Trout 1B Freeman (L) DH Ohtani (L) SS Turner 3B Rendon 3B Muncy (L) 1B Walsh (L) C Smith C Stassi DH Turner LF Marsh (L) CF Bellinger (L) SS Velazquez (S) LF Taylor 2B Wade (L) 2B Lux (L)

Game info

Teams: Dodgers (37-23) vs. Angels (29-33)

Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Noah Syndergaard

Location: Dodger Stadium

Time: 7:10 p.m. PT

TV: SportsNet LA, TBS (out of market)

Don Orsillo, Jeff Francoeur, and Heidi Watney are on the TBS call, which is not available locally.