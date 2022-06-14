 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Angels Game I chat

Homestand opener

By Eric Stephen
/ new
MLB: JUN 05 Mets at Dodgers Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tony Gonsolin is on the mound as the Dodgers start a five-game homestand on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. Up first is a two-game series against the Angels, with Noah Syndergaard starting in the opener.

Taylor Ward was activated off the injured list by the Angels after missing nine games with a right hamstring strain. He starts in right field for the road team, batting leadoff on Tuesday. The Angels optioned pitcher Davis Daniel to Triple-A after Sunday’s game against the Mets to make active roster room for Ward.

Related reading

Dodgers-Angels lineups

Pos Angels Pos Dodgers
Pos Angels Pos Dodgers
RF Ward RF Betts
CF Trout 1B Freeman (L)
DH Ohtani (L) SS Turner
3B Rendon 3B Muncy (L)
1B Walsh (L) C Smith
C Stassi DH Turner
LF Marsh (L) CF Bellinger (L)
SS Velazquez (S) LF Taylor
2B Wade (L) 2B Lux (L)
Tony Gonsolin vs. Noah Syndergaard on the mound.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (37-23) vs. Angels (29-33)
  • Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Noah Syndergaard
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, TBS (out of market)

Don Orsillo, Jeff Francoeur, and Heidi Watney are on the TBS call, which is not available locally.

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...