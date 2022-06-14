Dodgers shut down Walker Buehler 2 months with right flexor tendon strain

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler, the club’s opening day starter this season and five-time Game 1 starter in previous postseasons, injured his right elbow and is expected to miss at least a couple of months with a flexor tendon strain.

Buehler left his start on June 10 in San Francisco after just four innings with what at the time was termed right elbow discomfort. MRI results the next day showed a strain of the right flexor tendon for Buehler, who was shut down for six to eight weeks before he can even pick up a baseball.

The right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 11.

In 12 starts this season, Buehler was 6-3 with a 4.02 ERA and 4.22 xERA both career worsts as a starting pitcher. Among his issues was a diminished fastball, one of the best pitches in the sport from 2019-2021, but this year one of the worst, declining in both velocity and spin rate.

With Buehler not even playing catch for six to eight weeks, that puts him out until at least mid-August. Factoring in needed rehab starts after that, a September return to the majors seems like a best-case scenario.

Buehler is a two-time All-Star and received National League Cy Young Award votes in both 2019 and 2021, finishing in fourth place last season with career bests in starts (33), innings pitched (207⅔), ERA (2.47), and wins (16), to go along with 212 strikeouts.

As of now, there are no plans for Buehler to undergo surgery. Buehler had Tommy John surgery in 2015, after getting drafted in the first round by the Dodgers out of Vanderbilt.