Dodgers recall Reyes Moronta from Triple-A, option Michael Grove

The Dodgers swapped arms in the bullpen before Tuesday’s series opener, recalling Reyes Moronta from Triple-A Oklahoma City, and optioning right-hander Michael Grove to Triple-A.

Since getting sent down to Triple-A on May 15, Moronta allowed two runs in three innings in his four appearances for Oklahoma City. He struck out seven. That stretch in the minors began with walking all four batters he faced on May 18, but he recovered with scoreless innings in each of his last three times out, striking out seven of his 11 batters faced.

Moronta last pitched on Friday, throwing 16 pitches in a scoreless inning against Salt Lake, with two strikeouts.

Moronta has pitched in seven games in the majors this season, allowing two runs on eight hits in eight innings, with seven strikeouts and three walks.

Grove did not pitch in his third major league stint, brought up as a long reliever if needed for the final two games in San Francisco on Saturday and Sunday. He has pitched twice in the majors this season, allowing four innings in 3⅔ innings in a May 15 start in his major league debut, and giving up three runs in an inning of relief on June 1.

Coming off an off day Monday, and with off days coming on Thursday and next Monday, the Dodgers have less of a need for a long reliever this week.

Grove getting sent down, which happened on Monday’s off day, is the third time he’s been optioned this season. Players can only be optioned five times within a given season, after which any minor league assignment would require the player to be placed on waivers.