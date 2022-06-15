Andrew Heaney tosses five shutout innings in possible final tuneup for return

Andrew Heaney looks ready to rejoin the big club at some point soon. The lefty tossed five scoreless innings for Double-A Tulsa Tuesday, striking out nine while allowing just two hits and a walk.

In three starts in the minor leagues this month, Heaney has given up only one run and six hits over 12 1⁄ 3 inning, striking out 19 and walking only one. Stretching out to five innings was the last hurdle keeping Heaney on a rehab assignment before the Dodgers activate him. Stay tuned on that news later today.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

OKC got behind early and had next to nothing in the tank on offense to make up the difference. The Dodgers dropped the series opener 9-3 to Reno (Diamondbacks) on the road.

One of the only bright spots of the game for Oklahoma City was No. 3 prospect Michael Busch going deep for his third homer in Triple-A.

"There was little doubt about that."



Third-ranked @Dodgers prospect Michael Busch goes yard for the @okc_dodgers. pic.twitter.com/rnQHsdAME2 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 15, 2022

Andre Jackson struggled again on the mound, giving up five runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks, Jackson would be pulled after getting just the first five outs.

Reno scored four in the second and three in the seventh and took advantage of three OKC errors on the night.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers took the lead with a three-run seventh inning and held on for a 4-3 win Tuesday over Wichita (Twins).

It was a battle of starting pitchers between the rehabbing Heaney and Wind Surge starter Casey Legumina. Tulsa managed only one run off Legumina on a Ryan Ward solo homer in the second inning. A run Wichita would get back with a solo homer in the sixth.

The Drillers loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh for James Outman and Andy Pages to do the damage. Outman singled in a pair and Pages followed with a run-scoring single of his own to give Tulsa a 4-1 advantage.

A two-run homer for Edouard Julien in the eighth cut the lead to 4-3 but the Drillers held on for the win.

High-A Great Lakes

Great Lakes scored four runs to tie the game at 6-6 in the sixth inning but had just one baserunner the rest of the way. Wisconsin came up with two runs in the ninth to send the Loons to an 8-6 loss.

Reliever Cole Percival struck out two of the first three batters of the ninth but eventually loaded the bases. A single gave Wisconsin the lead and two batters later, a hit batter brought home the second run.

The Loons had there of their six hits in the four-run sixth inning after Diego Cartaya started the inning with a single and Jose Ramos followed with a double. Great Lakes scored when the next two batters walked to bring the go-ahead run to the plate. A passed ball, a run-scoring groundout and an RBI-single for Eddys Leonard scored the next three runs to tie the game at that point.

Cartaya finished the night 3-for-4 with three singles, matching his other eight teammates combined three hits.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

After falling behind 5-0 in the first inning, the Quakes had to fight all game to get back in it. Rancho finally caught Inland Empire (Angels) with two in the sixth and four in the seventh to take a one-run lead. But the Quakes gave up two in the ninth to drop a 9-8 contest in front of the home crowd.

Rancho starter Peter Heubeck didn’t record an out Tuesday, giving up a solo homer to the first batter of the game and then walking the next four before being pulled. All four of those runs would come around to score to put Rancho behind 5-0 early.

The Quakes loaded the bases in the sixth and scratched across two runs on a Julio Carrion sacrifice fly and Kenneth Betancourt RBI-single to pull within three runs at 7-4. Yeiner Fernandez opened the seventh with a solo homer to shrink the deficit to two and the Quakes took the lead later in the inning on a Yunior Garcia RBI-double and a two-run triple for Betancourt.

Rancho’s bullpen couldn’t hold it and gave up the two runs in the ninth. The Quakes went silently in the ninth to end the game.

Tuesday scores

Wednesday scores