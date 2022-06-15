Dodgers vs, Angels Game II chat

A couple of southpaws go toe-to-toe in this Wednesday affair between the Dodgers and Angels. Tyler Anderson takes the hill for the home team against the youngster, Reid Detmers.
The Angels just got Taylor Ward back, but won’t be 100% again as Anthony Rendon reinjured his right wrist in last night’s ballgame.
Dodgers-Angels Lineups
Tonight’s #Dodgers lineup vs. Angels: pic.twitter.com/Og06r8uYON— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 15, 2022
#Angels today. Rendon is active but not playing. pic.twitter.com/Nv6GUIJ3AH— Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) June 15, 2022
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (38-23) vs Angels (29-34)
- Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs Reid Detmers
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
