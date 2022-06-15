 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs, Angels Game II chat

Wrapping the short Freeway Series

By Estevão Maximo
Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

A couple of southpaws go toe-to-toe in this Wednesday affair between the Dodgers and Angels. Tyler Anderson takes the hill for the home team against the youngster, Reid Detmers.

The Angels just got Taylor Ward back, but won’t be 100% again as Anthony Rendon reinjured his right wrist in last night’s ballgame.

Dodgers-Angels Lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (38-23) vs Angels (29-34)
  • Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs Reid Detmers
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

