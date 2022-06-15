 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Los Angeles Angels v Los Angeles Dodgers

June 15: Dodgers 4, Angels 1

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
Tyler Anderson took a no-hitter into the ninth inning, and was backed by home runs from Will Smith and Trea Turner in the Dodgers’ win over the Angels on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

