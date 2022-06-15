June 15: Dodgers 4, Angels 1

Tyler Anderson took a no-hitter into the ninth inning, and was backed by home runs from Will Smith and Trea Turner in the Dodgers’ win over the Angels on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.
Filed under:
- Stream
3 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jun 14, 2022, 5:02am PDT
Jun 14, 2022, 5:02am PDT
-
June 15
Tyler Anderson, simply masterful
Tyler Anderson’s career night included taking a no-hitter into the ninth inning and winning his eighth consecutive decision.
-
June 15
Dodgers vs, Angels Game II chat
Wrapping the short two-game series between the Dodgers and Angels at Dodger Stadium.
-
June 14
Dodgers, Angels try to shake off June gloom
A look ahead at the two-game series between the Dodgers and Angels, with two teams slumping badly in June, especially on offense.