Dodgers to unveil Sandy Koufax statue Saturday

Three years in the making

By Ryan Walton
World Series - Houston Astros v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Seven Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

The Dodgers will unveil the brand-new Sandy Koufax statue in the Centerfield Plaza with a ceremony on Saturday, June 18 prior to the game. This will be the second commemorative statue following the unveiling of a Jackie Robinson statue five years ago, both sculpted by artist Branly Cadet.

Originally announced in 2019, the sculpture will greet fans as they enter Dodger Stadium and beautifully honor the iconic Hall of Famer and three-time Cy Young Award winner.

Sandy Koufax, Clayton Kershaw, Owner and Chairman Mark Walter and Special Assistant to the Commissioner Joe Torre will all be in attendance for the ceremony that will be emceed by Dodger broadcaster, Charley Steiner.

The first 40,000 ticketed fans in attendance for Saturday’s game will receive a replica Sandy Koufax statue.

The Dodgers Foundation held their annual Gala at the stadium on the off night from baseball. Jennifer Lopez headlined the event and the boys got to dress up for the occasion.

