Alex De Jesus hits for cycle as Loons cruise to blowout win

It was an exciting night of action that provided lots of fireworks on offense for the Dodgers’ affiliates. The big winners were in High-A with the Loons running over their opponent while receiving a special performance from a newer member of the team.

Player of the day

Alex De Jesus put on a show for the home crowd Thursday, going 4-for-6 to complete his first career cycle. An RBI-double in the first and a solo homer to lead off the third gave him a great start. The hardest part is the triple and he got that in the fifth to drive in two more.

Leading off the seventh, all De Jesus needed was a single and he got just that on a ground ball through the infield.

CYCLE ALERT @Dodgers No. 20 prospect Alex De Jesus completes the feat for the @greatlakesloons! pic.twitter.com/t01JZNFyRL — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 17, 2022

“It felt really good,” De Jesus told Stephanie Sheehan. “After the first two hits, I wasn’t thinking of it. After the triple, I got to third and my third-base coach told me, ‘Hey, you’re almost getting the cycle.’ And I said, ‘Let’s get it.’”

De Jesus ended his night with four runs scored and four runs driven in to go with the four hits.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Though they got behind 5-2 early on, Oklahoma City took control of the contest with a six-run fifth and stayed ahead for a 12-8 win over Reno (Diamondbacks).

Down by the three runs, the Dodgers loaded the bases in the fifth for the middle of the order. Jake Lamb single in a run and Jason Martin was hit by the pitch to bring in another. Two batters later, it was a grand slam off the bat of Jacob Amaya to give the Dodgers an 8-5 lead they wouldn’t surrender.

If it weren't for the De Jesus cycle, the player of the day may very well have been Jacob Amaya. The second baseman ended his night 2-for-4 with five driven in after adding an RBI when he was hit with the bases loaded in the seventh.

Martin hit a home run of his own back in the second inning, a two-run shot that brought OKC with in a run at that point.

Michael Busch (two) and Drew Avans (three) also chipped in multiple hits on the night for the Dodgers. Thursday’s win marked the fourth time in the last nine games the Dodgers won after trailing by at least three runs and it was the 10th time this season they’ve scored at least 12 runs.

Double-A Tulsa

Tulsa jumped out to an early lead with a four-run second inning and held on to beat Wichita (Twins) by the score of 5-4.

The Drillers had runners at first and second with two outs in the second inning when Chris Betts singled in a run ahead of a three-run homer for Devin Mann. After giving up a run in the fourth on a solo homer for Matt Wallner, Andy Pages would send one over the wall to get the run back.

Another day, another long ball.



No. 4 @Dodgers prospect Andy Pages goes yard again for the @TulsaDrillers . pic.twitter.com/UdsQ7GAgNF — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 17, 2022

The second home run in as many days for Pages, it was the sixth of the month after only five between the first two months combined.

Top pitching prospect Bobby Miller lasted 5 2⁄ 3 innings and was touched up for two runs on six hits and three walks. The right-hander struck out seven and improved to 3-1 on the season.

High-A Great Lakes

Great Lakes came to hit the ball Thursday, banging out 19 hits and scoring in each of the first five innings to win 13-4 over Wisconsin (Brewers).

Paced by De Jesus going for the cycle, the Loons would score a pair in each of the first two innings to jump out to a 4-0 lead. The solo shot for De Jesus in the third made it 5-0 before Great Lakes started pouring it on with three in the fourth and four in the fifth.

The Timber Rattlers came back with four of their own in the sixth but by that time it was much too late to be starting a comeback.

Six different Loons had multiple hits, including Diego Cartaya (2-for-4, 2 RBI), Eddys Leonard (2-for-5), Jose Ramos (3-for-5, 4 RBI), Imanol Vargas (3-for-4, 1 RBI) and Jonny DeLuca (2-for-4, HR).

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Rancho and Inland Empire (Angels) both struggled to push runs across Thursday night, with solid pitching all around. But the 66ers were able to take advantage of walks in the eighth to scratch across the go-ahead run and send the Quakes to a 2-1 loss.

Both teams scored a run in their half of the fifth inning and it remained tied until the eighth. Three straight one-out walks were issued by Rancho relievers to load the bases for the top of Inland Empire’s lineup. A ground out brought in the winning run and no further damage would come.

The Quakes last baserunner was a walk to open the sixth and the last 12 batters of the game made out as Rancho went quietly.

Starter Connor Van Scoyoc was outstanding for the 66ers, allowing just the one run on five hits and a walk over seven innings, striking out eight in the process.

Transactions

Triple-A: OKC place pitcher Dakota Chalmers on the 7-day injured list. Aaron Ochsenbein assigned to Oklahoma City Dodgers from Tulsa Drillers.

Double-A: Tulsa activated pitcher Cameron Gibbens.

Thursday scores

Friday schedule