Dodgers vs. Guardians Game I chat

The Dodgers go for their 40th win of the season when they resume their interleague home stand on Friday night at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers host the Cleveland Guardians for the first time in L.A. since 2014.

Clayton Kershaw (4-1, 2.12, 0.794 WHIP) gets the ball for the Dodgers in the series opener in his second start since returning from the injured list. Kersh allowed two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks in four innings of work (71 pitches) in the 3-2 loss to the Giants in San Francisco last Saturday. It was Kersh’s first loss of the season.

Before he landed on the injured list for five weeks with right sacroiliac joint inflammation, Kershaw was in vintage form. Including his first start in June, Kershaw’s 2022 numbers are right on par or even slightly better than his stellar career numbers. It’s a small sample size (34 IP), but the veteran southpaw really looked dominant to start the season. Kershaw allowed 5.8 H/9 and 1.3 BB/9 in six starts this season, lower numbers from last year and his career line.

Overall, in his career, Kershaw is 1-0 vs. the Guardians with a 4.50 ERA and nine strikeouts in two starts (12 IP). Kershaw’s last start at Dodger Stadium was on April 30. He became the franchise’s career strikeout leader, taking the crown from Hall of Famer Don Sutton.

Zach Plesac (2-4, 4.70, 1.288 WHIP) faces the Dodgers for the first time in his career. Plesac has been working hard to regain his velocity, because he wasn’t as dominant as last year through the early weeks of the season.

The Guardians bring a four-game winning streak to Chavez Ravine. They’re within striking distance, only two games back, of the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central.

The Dodgers go into Friday’s game in second place in the National League West, a half-game behind the scorching hot San Diego Padres. This is the first time this season the Dodgers have not led or shared the division lead since April 30. April 30th is also the last time Kershaw pitched at home.

Dodgers-Guardians Lineup Pos Guardians Pos Dodgers Pos Guardians Pos Dodgers CF Straw RF Betts SS Rosario 1B Freeman (L) 3B Ramirez (S) SS T. Turner RF Gonzalez DH Muncy (L) 1B Naylor (L) C Smith DH Miller 3B J. Turner 2B Gimenez (L) CF Bellinger (L) C Maile LF Taylor LF Kwan (L) 2B Lux (L)

Clayton Kershaw vs. Zach Plesac on the mound

Game Info