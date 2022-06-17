June 17: Guardians 2, Dodgers 1 (10 innings)

The Dodgers scored just once and fell to 0-5 in extra-inning games, losing to the Guardians in 10 innings on Friday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jun 16, 2022, 2:02pm PDT
Jun 16, 2022, 2:02pm PDT
-
June 17
Dodgers scoring woes bring another extra-inning loss
The Dodgers had trouble scoring yet again, and fell to 0-5 in extra-inning games this season, dropping the opener to the Guardians at Dodger Stadium.
-
June 17
Mookie Betts scratched with rib contusion, X-rays negative
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts was scratched from Friday’s lineup with a right rib contusion.
-
June 17
Dodgers vs. Guardians Game I chat
Clayton Kershaw pitches at Dodger Stadium for the first time since April 30
-
June 16
Guardians visit LA for first time since 2014
The Dodgers host the Guardians at Dodger Stadium for the first time since 2014, with a three-game weekend interleague series in Los Angeles beginning Friday night.