MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers

June 17: Guardians 2, Dodgers 1 (10 innings)

Contributors: Eric Stephen, Stacie Wheeler, and Ryan Walton
The Dodgers scored just once and fell to 0-5 in extra-inning games, losing to the Guardians in 10 innings on Friday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Jun 16, 2022, 2:02pm PDT