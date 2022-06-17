Mookie Betts scratched with right rib contusion

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts was scratched from Friday night’s lineup against the Guardians at Dodger Stadium, with a right rib contusion.

The move happened about 40 minutes before game time on Friday, so there wasn’t much of a chance to get any further details of exactly how or when Betts suffered the injury. One potential cause could have been his first-inning collision in the outfield with Cody Bellinger on a short pop fly by Taylor Ward.

More information on Betts’ injury is sure to come after Friday’s game.

After a season plagued by nagging injuries, including two injured list stints with a hip pointer, Betts has been quite durable so far this year. He’s started 59 of the Dodgers’ 63 games, and played in 60 of the first 62 games.

Betts is hitting .273/.349/.535, a 141 OPS+ with a major-league-leading 53 runs scored. Betts has 17 home runs, one off the National League lead.

With Betts out of the Dodgers lineup on Friday, Trea Turner moved into the leadoff spot. Eddy Alvarez started in right field instead, batting eighth.