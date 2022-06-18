Dodgers vs. Guardians Game II chat

The Dodgers continue to run up that hill, trying to figure out somehow, any way how to score runs, hosting the Guardians once again.

Mookie Betts was originally penciled into the Dodgers lineup after missing Friday’s game with a right rib contusion, but just like last night he was later scratched from the lineup. Will Smith will now be the designated hitter, with a musical chairs of defensive rotation: Chris Taylor moves from left field to right field, Gavin Lux moves from second base to left field, Max Muncy moves from third base to second base, Justin Turner moves from designated hitter to DH, opening up room for Smith, with Austin Barnes catching.

José Ramírez is out of Cleveland’s lineup with thumb soreness, per Mandy Bell of MLB.com.

Dodgers-Guardians lineups Pos Guardians Pos Dodgers Pos Guardians Pos Dodgers CF Straw SS Turner SS Rosario 1B Freeman (L) 1B Miller DH Smith DH González 2B Muncy (L) RF Mercado 3B Turner 2B Giménez (L) CF Bellinger (L) 3B Clement RF Taylor LF Kwan (L) LF Lux (L) C Hedges C Barnes

Game info