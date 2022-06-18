Dodgers notes: Extra-inning putridity, Freddie Freeman, Tyler Anderson

The Dodgers have scored two total runs in five extra innings this season. None of their extra-inning affairs have lasted beyond 10 innings thanks to an offense that has completely shut down when the time clock hits overtime.

All five extra-inning games are losses, including Friday night’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Cleveland. They have one hit in 14 at-bats with five walks and five strikeouts in extras, which as a reminder start with a free runner on second base.

The two paltry runs came courtesy of an RBI single by Trea Turner on May 22 in Philadelphia (the club’s only hit after the ninth inning this season) and a double play by Mookie Betts at home on May 13, also against the Phillies.

Since the free runner for extra innings went into effect at the start of the 2020 season, the Dodgers are 11-19 in such contests.

