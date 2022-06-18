Jake Amaya homers again in OKC victory

Two shutouts, three wins in total and a blowout loss make up this trip around the Dodgers minor league teams.

Player of the day

On the heels of his grand slam Thursday, Jake Amaya — I’m just getting the memo he goes by Jake now) — turned in another big night Friday for Oklahoma City. The middle infielder went 3-for-5 on the night, crushing a three-run shot to the opposite field and drove in four runs total.

This is now a Jake Amaya stan account. pic.twitter.com/exvI86DSTy — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) June 18, 2022

The bat wasn’t the only thing on display as Amaya showed his range at shortstop on this diving play in the eighth, when OKC was already comfortably ahead.

Seriously, what can't this guy do?! pic.twitter.com/umqEm4JH97 — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) June 18, 2022

Triple-A Oklahoma City

The Dodgers fell behind 3-0 in the first inning for the second straight night and just like last night, OKC dug their way out and scored a dozen. In a nearly identical score from Thursday, the Dodgers beat Reno (Diamondbacks) 12-7 on the road.

After scoring a pair in the third to pull within one run of the Aces, Oklahoma City scored three in the sixth and five in the seventh to take complete control of the game.

Tomás Telis tied the game with a bases loaded single in the sixth and the Dodgers would score two more in the frame on walks issued to Miguel Vargas and Zach McKinstry with the bags full.

OKC went for the kill shot right away in the seventh when six of the first seven batters reached. Michael Busch led with a single and was doubled home by Andy Burns, followed by a Jason Martin single to set the table for Amaya’s three-run blast.

Reno scored three more in the ninth but it was much too late at that point for a comeback.

The Dodgers improved to 9-2 over their last 11 games and 11-3 in their last 14 games. By scoring 12 runs on both Thursday and Friday, the Dodgers have scored at least a dozen runs in consecutive games for the fourth time this season, and Friday marked the 11th time this season the Dodgers scored at least 12 runs in a game.

Double-A Tulsa

Four pitchers combined to keep Wichita (Twins) off the scoreboard for a five-hit shutout Friday as the Drillers went on to a 5-0 win in front of the home crowd in Tulsa.

The Drillers took a 2-0 lead in the third thanks to a pitcher having some issues on the mound. Jeren Kendall took a one-out walk and turned it into a triple by stealing second and third. A balk brought Kendall home to give the Drillers the lead they wouldn’t surrender.

After Devin Mann walked and was moved to third on a James Outman single, Mann would come in to score on a wild pitch. The duo combined for two more runs in the fifth when Mann doubled home Leonel Valera and would come around himself on an outman sac fly.

Brandon Lewis added a solo homer in the seventh that the crowd was excited about. Who doesn’t love free stuff when your team does well?

This oppo taco earns you @tacobueno! Everyone in the stadium will be receiving FREE Taco Bueno thanks to @realbrandonleww after scoring the Drillers 5th run! pic.twitter.com/6CIaIijIj7 — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) June 18, 2022

High-A Great Lakes

A two-run homer for Jose Ramos in the first inning did most of the damage on offense for the whole game for either side. The Loons rode two pitchers for nine scoreless innings to take a 3-0 win over Wisconsin (Brewers).

Kyle Hurt took the ball to start for Great Lakes and tossed four no-hit innings, striking out eight and walking three. Lael Lockhart picked up from there and went the final five, allowing just two hits and walk with six strikeouts to complete the shutout.

Alex De Jesus and Eddys Leonard would leadoff the home half of the eighth with back-to-back singles to produce a run on a fielding error.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

When the dust settled on the second inning, the Quakes looked as though they were on their way to a win. Rancho scored five times in the second and wouldn’t score the rest of the game, eventually falling in a 13-5 drubbing from Inland Empire (Angels).

10 men came to the plate in Rancho’s five-run second. The Quakes were able to take advantage of three walks and a hit batter to set the table. Gaige Howard walked with the bases loaded to break the scoreless tie. Two more came in when 66ers’ starter provided two straight wild pitches.

An RBI-single for Hector Martinez and a sac fly off the at of Luis Diaz put the Quakes on top 5-0. That would be it for Rancho’s offense and Inland Empire was just about to get after it on offense.

The 66ers scored nine of their runs over the next four innings, included a four-run fifth and three-run sixth. They would tack on four more in the ninth to put the contest out of reach.

Transactions

Low-A: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes sent LHP Justin Wrobleski on a rehab assignment to ACL Dodgers, transferred RHP Peter Heubeck to the Development List and activated RHP Reinaldo De Paula.

Friday scores

Saturday schedule